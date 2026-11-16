Weekly Chinese horoscopes for November 16 - 22, 2026 are here and we have quite a week in store! We start on a Danger Day and end with a Remove Day. It might seem as though everything is falling apart, but it's actually a positive progression that gives you a chance to get some things done.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the bright spots of this week when you figure out how to be most prosperous. If you have something time-sensitive to do, Thursday's Open Day and Friday's Close Day motivate you to get 'er done. Saturday is great for starting something new or having important conversations about the future. After such a busy week, Sunday's Remove Day is for relaxing without guilt!

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Rat

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Rat, this is the week where you finally start to feel the pressure to do something just for you! Even though that's a bit of a hardship, it turns out to be a very good thing in the long run. You receive a super helpful tidbit of information on Wednesday, a Receive Day.

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You have to ask some questions, but the answers you need are within reach which saves you from wasting precious time. Around the Establish Day on November 21, you'll realize the next step you need to take for the future. If you lean on your analytical side, you'll see how a carefully crafted plan helps you to achieve your goal for the week.

Ox

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One thing you stop doing this week is worrying about what you can't control. Monday and Tuesday put a bit of pressure on you to accept a situation that isn't exactly how you'd like it. You discover how much you can manage even under less-than-ideal circumstances and you're pretty smart at finding a doable solution.

This ingenious pivot boosts your confidence and makes you feel pretty much like you can handle anything so that by the weekend, you're more comfortable with how things are going. You might not have all the answers, Ox, but at least you arrive at a place where you know that no matter what happens, you're going to be just fine.

Tiger

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Be super careful about a specific decision that you need to make this week. The Wood Horse Danger Day at the start of the week reminds you that letting things linger can actually cause more problems down the road. The best way to not let that happen is by being proactive.

Saturday's Establish Day is pretty favorable for you. People are more cooperative. You can talk to someone about a concern you have and get to an agreement. Feeling like you're finally working cooperatively with others brings down your stress levels. You don't feel like you have to do everything on your own.

Rabbit

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You're very reflective this week. On Tuesday, you recognize just how far you've come since the beginning of the year because the Success Day energy is especially encouraging. You realize that even if you're not exactly where you want to be, you are still making progress. You can start narrowing in on where to put in your energy so you don't waste time.

You feel like your efforts are worthwhile on Wednesday. A positive change happens on November 21 that affects your personal life. A relationship seems to become much more balanced. You are spending time around people who make you feel happy and appreciate it. The weekend ends with much more understanding.

Dragon

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Two major events happen for you this week. You get something you need and finish a project that has to get done. November 18 is a time to do research because it's a Receive Day when asking questions and digging into your network gives you some information that leads to an important discovery.

New information about something you've been waiting to hear back about arrives to you on Friday. So try not to be distracted during conversations. You get to finish things up before the weekend arrives, so you can truly enjoy the time you get to spend with family.

Snake

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This week, you figure out why it's important to explore things outside of your friendship circle. On November 19, the Fire Rooster Open Day paves the way for a new path by using your curiosity. You share your interests with someone and, during the conversation, realize that there's something new you need to explore.

On Saturday, you need to exercise a little caution. A commitment offer may come up, but before you accept, consider exactly what's being asked of you. Figure out all the details on November 21 rather than assume or guess.

Don't be quick to reject certain offers just because they sound inconvenient at first, Snake. Get all the information and then you'll feel much more confident about making your final decisions.

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Horse

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You're ready to make plans for the future. November 17 is a Wood Sheep Success Day that makes it so much easier to get along with others. People want to be cooperative. They genuinely are interested in doing all they can on their part to get along and find solutions. Becomes much easier to do group projects or work with a team on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday, you get an opportunity to do something very different from what you've done in the past. You try things that are typically outside of your routine. It's a refreshing change for you. You realize you like having new things to look forward to, so you make it a point to plan more opportunities this month.

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Goat

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You are in a celebratory phase of your life. You have a Success Day in your sign on Tuesday and it's a great day to celebrate anything that you feel is worthy of acknowledgment this month. Big or small, goals matter to you, but they aren't always easy to finish.

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You start to see results on Wednesday, inspiring you to push yourself a bit harder. You realize that despite challenges, things work out for you when you have grit and believe in yourself.

Saturday is an important day for you, Goat. A relationship seems to be moving in a new direction. You have the chance to improve communication and build intimacy and trust. The weekend is the perfect time to get together and talk about the future. On Sunday, questions about your relationship begin to resolve.

Monkey

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This week, you start seeing a shift in your finances. During Wednesday's Fire Monkey Receive Day, you receive something financial that helps you to either pay a bill or buy something nice for yourself or a family member.

Some significant news on Thursday helps you to set your mind at ease about a plan for later this year. Things resolve quickly, and you can move forward without feeling like there's something in the past you have to finish up. member.

On November 19, you get another opportunity. The Fire Rooster Open Day encourages you to search for jobs or to make friends. An invitation that you might not have considered seriously before can be where you decide to go at the last minute. You meet someone you didn't expect, and a friendship develops based on common interests.

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Rooster

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This is a career-focused week for you, Rooster. If you've been looking for a new job or hoped to make a fresh professional change, the start of the week is perfect for putting your resume together.

On Thursday, opportunities open for you. You discover something online that interests you and decide to pursue it. You are confident about your decision, even if you sense it's competitive. You're more focused on experiences and what you can learn from them, which keeps you optimistic but also less attached to the outcome.

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By Saturday, you make an important discovery about yourself that you didn't know. You tend to be an overachiever who likes things done a certain way. Now, you're ready to give yourself some grace. Some new personal boundaries and a conversation about needs help to keep things organized weeks ahead.

Dog

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Your time management improves this week and you figure out what you need to focus on. You are thinking pretty clearly this week, which comes right in time because the week starts with you feeling a little bit of pressure to do something before you've considered all the options available to you.

Monday reminds you that a little time spent thinking ahead can save you a lot of effort later. So you listen to your intuition, and if that means missing out or putting something on hold, you don't think twice.

On Friday, you are ready to finish something and put it behind you. By Saturday, you feel a strong sense of relief because you reclaim much of your last time. And now you can focus on what you want to do for yourself.

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Pig

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Something very encouraging is happening in your personal life this week, specifically related to a friendship. You're also about to see an improvement in your health and in how things are done in your family.

Tuesday is a Success Day when people are acting exceptionally cooperative. A conversation with a relative about the future feels hopeful and gives you more faith in others. A relationship seems to be much more open to you than before.

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On Saturday, you think about what you would like to create in your life over the next coming months into the new year. A goal that you have been thinking about related to your career becomes more solidified. You are done with wishful thinking and are now prepared to take action.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.