Sunday's Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 15

The tarot horoscopes have a fun message for each zodiac sign about the Moon entering Aquarius on November 15. The Sun remains in Scorpio, where it will be for one more week.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Magician, which encourages you to play around to find new ways to enjoy your hobbies and talents. Be creative when you can. Since the Aquarius Moon emphasizes relationships over work on Sunday, make time to socialize and have fun.

Here's your tarot horoscope for Sunday, November 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups, reversed

You're learning what you want and what you don't on November 15, and that's a good thing. The Seven of Cups, reversed, encourages you to stop comparing yourself to others. Especially the posts you see on social media, Aries.

On Sunday, you realize just how distracting comparison can be. You want to be happy, and the best way for you to rediscover that is by focusing on what you do well today and how you're planning to improve tomorrow.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Cups

You're such a peace-loving person, Taurus, and on Sunday, you're focused on how to add more tranquility into your life. No drama and no stress allowed!

The Ten of Cups reminds you just why it's so important to feel emotionally secure. November 15 is a day to surround yourself with good friends and things that bring you happiness.

Problems will always come but they also eventually go. Enjoy the moment!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Wands

Sunday is a big day for you, Gemini. The Two of Wands encourages you to think ahead.

You don't always know exactly what your goals are or who you're trying to be. On November 15, it's time to face your fears of failure or where you worry that you've fallen short.

Give yourself credit for having come so far. You don't need to limit your potential by focusing on past shortcomings. Give yourself permission to discover who you are now and embrace the journey as you move forward.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Judgement, reversed

One thing people don't necessarily know about you is that you are soft to others but super hard on yourself. When you make a mistake, it can feel like it's the end of the world for you.

On November 15, you learn to handle things a bit better. The Judgment tarot card, when it's reversed, reminds you not to take things to heart but to see them as opportunities to learn and grow.

You might say something that you wish you hadn't, but don't let it silence you. Instead, talk about it and learn. You can be just as kind to yourself as you are to others.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Strength

You're so much braver and stronger than you often let yourself believe. Yet, on Sunday, you find that inner courage and strength you need. You don't have to push harder to prove yourself.

You can have weak moments like everyone else. The wise thing is to notice when you've had enough or when you're ready to fight one more round.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords tarot card shows that making progress isn't always visible right away. On Sunday, you're learning to believe in the process. Trust that your decisions, when made wisely, will get you to the much-desired finish line.

It's normal to feel overwhelmed, and you might have a few moments of doubt on November 15. But the point is not to let feeling discouraged stop you from reaching your goals.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Swords

You're truly one of those people who are admired for your grit. The Knight of Swords invites you to combine enthusiasm with determination on Sunday.

On November 15, you see how you've focused on the wrong things and maybe given attention to things that don't get you where you want to go. Rather than quit, you focus a bit more. You can choose one thing that you've started and see it to the finish line.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles

The future always seems so far away, but the Page of Pentacles on November 15 shows you how you're quickly reaching the point of no return in an area of your life.

To make sure this is the destination you hope to reach, ask a lot of questions. Aim for greater wisdom, since what you invest in now will be what opportunities come to you later.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Wands

There have been a few difficult situations you've had to manage on your own. But hey, Sagittarius, you handle each with grace and style.

On November 15, the Nine of Wands is showing that you're going to turn the corner soon on a particular conflict. This Sunday, handle what's most important first.

Figuring out what to prioritize will help you regain control over the things that need your attention and are solvable today.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles

On Sunday, something you really want is coming to you. It involves your career. The Ace of Pentacles is a reminder that an idea is the place where most opportunities begin.

You might have to express a desire or tell someone what you need. Someone will think of you when what you need comes up. You might become more aware of a connection because you're thinking about it and looking for it. That single action has a positive effect on your outcome, Capricorn.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Temperance

You have to be patient, Aquarius. On Sunday, even though you want an all-or-nothing approach to a problem, it's best to be much more open to solutions that might be imperfect now but improve later.

Temperance reminds you that a happy medium can be much more effective on November 15 than no solution at all. Give yourself a chance to test one thing that may seem like it could work to see where things go before making a final judgment.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Wands

You have many solid reasons to be thankful for what you have, Pisces. But there are times when you are so focused on one thing that you don't realize you lose sight of the big picture.

This Sunday, spending time with the people or work you enjoy can bring things back into perspective. You might still recognize when one situation isn't right or not like you wish for it to be. But don't let that be the thing that destroys your happiness.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.