Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs When The Moon Trines Uranus On November 15

Luck happens fast and unexpectedly for four zodiac signs this Sunday. The Moon enters Aquarius on November 15 and it forms a beautiful, harmonious relationship with Uranus in Gemini.

Uranus is highly unpredictable, and when it's in Gemini, you can expect to get random sparks of insight. The Moon in Aquarius gives you a better outlook about things related to communication. This is such a strong foundation for these astrological signs to create abundance with their positive and curious mindset.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The Moon trine Uranus transit brings luck to your relationships, so someone is very likely to notice the way you do things on Sunday. They're about to see what an asset you really are. You're a pretty social person, Aries, but you don't always recognize just how fortunate your connections are.

Advertisement

That changes on November 15 when a friend makes a really good introduction that's both timely and fortunate. You're getting some information that helps put you in a better position than where you started. Even though you don't like asking for help, this is such a lucky opportunity. Take it!

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On November 15, the Moon trine Uranus transit brings luck to your career. Someone reaches out to you with an opportunity that seems to line up with all your requirements. Good timing, because you are more open to hearing advice from others on Sunday, Virgo.

It seems as though the universe is reading your mind. You've already been thinking of different ways to make more money. You needed to find something that fits in with your busy schedule. You have a ton of responsibilities, so for you to make a commitment work, it has to also make sense. This one does, and you're ready to check it out.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been ready to make a change but this past retrograde season slowed you down. On November 15, you decide to take action. It's amazing how one small change in your home environment could actually improve your income, Scorpio.

When the Moon trines Uranus, your resources open up. That's why it seems so much easier to find new ways to stretch your income on Sunday. You might not find abundance by making more money, but instead by conserving what you already have. Digging into your finances shows you how much opportunity there is.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, the Moon trine Uranus reveals a hidden opportunity that you need but didn't know you had. A financially beneficial idea comes to you on Sunday. You have been thinking about ways to earn a bit of extra cash. This is the kind of day when you finally discover something that actually seems worth your time.

You also find ways to have greater control of your schedule. You realize that you have often heard people compliment you on this one skill you have. There's something that you already do really well that is perfect for your needs. You don't even have to do anything major to take advantage of it. You just have to start.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.