The Aquarius Moon Brings Hard Times To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 15

Hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs this Sunday. During the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, they simply decide that enough is enough.

Some automatically assume hard times are about money, while others may be trying to cope mentally. For some, it's love, and for others, it's paying rent. No matter the specifics, the Aquarius Moon finally gives these astrological signs some relief from whatever's been bothering them. Our lives belong to us. They're ready to change what needs to change.

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1. Cancer

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The Aquarius Moon is building, Cancer, and so are you. This means you're no longer willing to accept what seems to constantly bring you down. You're over it, and maybe that's how it has to work with you. You've reached your limit, and now you're taking matters into your own hands.

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During the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, you are ready for change. But more than that, you are ready to be the change you want to see in the world. You're not gonna sit around and wait for someone else to do the work. That hasn't worked yet, and it won't work now.

Once you see it, you can't unsee it. You're in charge now, so the hard times may as well see themselves to the door. They are not welcome here anymore. There's new management in town: YOU.

2. Scorpio

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Whatever trouble has been on your mind, Scorpio, know this: Starting on Sunday, it will no longer take up space in your head, rent-free. You are about to evict that particular tenant. Get out and don't come back!

During the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, you realize that you give the hardships of your life way too much credit. The truth is, you have a say in the matter. You don't have to roll over and accept things as they are, especially when they are so bleak. You can put an end to the hard times yourself.

Aquarius energy helps you get back the independent spirit you lost over the last few years. Now that it's back, you really don't have the time for unnecessary hardships and annoyances. You can do this! I know you can.

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3. Pisces

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It's never easy for you to shake off the negativity that takes over, Pisces. While you know you must, it's still a chore, and it takes longer than you'd like to admit. Even so, you're always able to conquer it eventually.

On Sunday, during the waxing crescent Moon in Aquarius, it's a little easier than usual. You aren't taking things the wrong way anymore. You've started to see that you're the one who makes it worse for yourself, simply by not letting go.

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During this lunar transit, you're able to walk away, unscathed and ready to start again. The hard times don't need to be a permanent fixture in your life, and now, you know it. Goodbye, struggle! You're not welcome here.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.