Hard Times Are Finally Over For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting This Weekend

After this week, struggles are finally over for three zodiac signs. The past few months have felt like a series of nonstop setbacks but once Mercury goes direct in Scorpio on Friday, life takes a turn for the better.

"November 13 is going to be your turning point," astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck said. "Things become a lot better and a lot easier." That goes for your work, relationships, wallet, and especially your communication. Well, no complaints here!

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1. Gemini

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Mercury rules over your sign, Gemini. So, when the planet of communication goes direct on November 13, you feel it in the best way. Any communication problems you've been dealing with will do a complete 180. If you've been struggling to connect with your partner or get your point across at work, that won't be the case for much longer.

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This is the glow-up moment you've been waiting for, and good things are ahead. "You've upgraded yourself into a brand new timeline," Brobeck said. "Although this Mercury retrograde was very intense for you, you'll have initiated a much better chapter of your life."

2. Virgo

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For you, Virgo, 2026 has been slow going. From your relationships to your career, life has not been moving at the pace you want. You've faced endless roadblocks and detours, and even had to backtrack a time or two. But once Mercury, your ruling planet, goes direct in Scorpio on November 13, it's full steam ahead.

What's great is you've got a ton of support. The universe has your back, of course, but real people do, too. Though this affects all parts of your life, it's especially great for your bank account. "Your money is gonna finally start moving forward," astrologer Helena Hathor said. "People are gonna be giving you gifts." You can also expect recognition at work and maybe even a promotion. Wow! The hard times really are over.

3. Scorpio

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You're in luck, Scorpio! "Starting November 13th, things are finally improving drastically for you," Brobeck said. Mercury has been retrograde in your sign since October. This has been a time of deep reflection.

Though you weren't able to take action, you did learn a lot. Now, you know what you want and where you wanna be. So when the planet of communication goes direct on November 13, there's no stopping you. You have your eyes on the prize now, and the universe is in full support.

The hard times are officially over, but your work definitely isn't. You know that to be successful, you need to transform, and you are happy to do so. To be totally honest, you've been ready to level up for some time now. So, when you get the green light, you're not waiting a second longer.

This new chapter is filled with exciting opportunities and new connections. "You'll be surrounding yourself with those who are more aligned with you," the astrologer added. That makes a huge difference. With the right people in your corner, the sky really is the limit.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.