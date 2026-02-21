The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, February 22 Has An Important Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Sunday, February 22, 2026. The Moon is in Taurus, and the Sun is in Pisces. The Moon is earthy, while the Sun is sensual, and each invites you to ease into comfort.

The collective tarot card for everyone is The Fool, which is about the completion of a journey. Today, drop pretenses when you feel uncomfortable. Instead, admit when you need to step back or take a break. Focus on activities that calm your nervous system and help you feel inner calm.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Your daily tarot card is the Two of Pentacles, reversed, which is about feeling overwhelmed. Today, you learn to call out emotions when they overpower you.

Aries, you can choose to pull back and avoid activities that create chaos in your life, even if you're tempted to manage or push through the situation. On February 22, consider your priorities. Your first step toward self-control is to simplify your to-do list.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The World reversed

Everything happens for a reason, Taurus, and on February 22, The World reversed highlights an unwanted delay. Your schedule gets thrown off on Sunday, and you have to regroup.

Plans require you to become increasingly flexible. You adapt and appreciate the opportunity to try something new, even if it feels inconvenient at first, because you learn to be a flexible thinker.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Swords, reversed

Gemini, your tarot card for February 22, the Ten of Swords reversed, signifies the end of a painful journey. You're now ready to turn your back on the past and return to your optimistic self.

You don't forget all that's happened on Sunday, but it's not at the forefront of your mind. Instead, you see today as a blank slate, and your life becomes a story ready to be rewritten.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The Five of Pentacles, reversed, means better days are coming, Cancer, and your life improves on February 22. You see a small change in your finances, and having spending money allows you to make decisions you ordinarily could not.

Today is about trusting the journey, even when it feels like it's moving too slowly for you. A perfect gift is one that doesn't need revision later, so be patient. As each problem comes to an end, it allows you to process, be grateful, and heal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

On February 22, the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, marks a bad luck period. But despite any misfortune, you see a light at the end of the tunnel. Challenges now remind you that darkness often happens before the dawn.

Leo, you take a loss in protecting others. You lean into troubles to let life's lessons teach you what you need to know. Rather than viewing a journey as a victim, you embrace the opportunity to grow and help others with what you've experienced.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Wands, reversed

Virgo, when life becomes chaotic, you jump in to fix whatever the situation is. On February 22, the Ten of Wands, reversed, in your tarot horoscope places you in a power seat.

As you search for ways to put chaos back in order, you show your skills are top-notch. Before the day ends, take time for yourself to still your mind and bring peace and calm to your own inner world.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles

In your February 22 tarotscope, the Ace of Pentacles signifies prosperity coming into your life. You plant a seed on Sunday that becomes a rich opportunity for your future.

If you want to start a company or turn a hobby into something profitable, map it out today. Don't judge an idea because it's unformed or new. Dabble and see where a thought can lead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles

You can tell when the work you do has substance, Scorpio. On February 22, your daily tarot card, the Ten of Pentacles, is about satisfaction with your work.

On Sunday, what you do matters, and you're called to act with excellence. Find what you like about a project and focus on that to motivate you. Tasks done with care and consideration are investments in yourself. If tempted to cut a corner to save time, avoid the urge.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Five of Wands, reversed

No one likes to argue all the time, and doing so creates unnecessary stress. You're honest, Sagittarius, but you don't do it to be argumentative.

On February 22, your tarot horoscope asks that you make a firm decision to stop unproductive conflict from ruining your day. Instead of adding fuel to a flame or holding a grudge. Remove yourself and let tension die down on its own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Wands, reversed

On February 22, the Ace of Wands reversed signals a missed opportunity due to a small delay. There are things that you need to be aware of, and sometimes you don't find out what they are until a problem happens.

Today, Capricorn, having to stop before a project is done can feel daunting. Yet, you discover why because you get a chance to fix what was hidden. Your mishap reveals the flaw.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

The Ace of Swords, reversed, highlights a mental block that prevents you from feeling creative or from knowing what to do next to make a dream come true.

Your February 22 tarot horoscope says that the path to resolving this problem is direct. You want to try something different and new, Aquarius. Do something you've always wanted to try to stimulate fresh ideas and insight about the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Judgment

On February 22, the Judgment tarot card represents deep thought that leads to a conclusion. If you've been handling a problem but avoiding it, today, things change, Pisces.

Be honest with yourself on Sunday. If you're ready to make a decision, do so. Tough choices are best handled head-on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.