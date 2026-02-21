4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck In A Big Way On Sunday, February 22

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck in a big way on February 22, 2026. Venus in Pisces trine Jupiter in Cancer emphasizes material gains that are spiritually granted.

Both Venus and Jupiter rule luck, and each is in its sign of exaltation on Sunday. Jupiter provides too much of a good thing, and Venus turns abundance into something useful and beautiful. A trine at the 15th degree indicates the heart is involved.

Each of these planets is at the peak of its expression. Venus in Pisces expresses love and beauty in a way that's almost too painful to experience yet too powerful to ignore. This experience is transcendental and in some ways fated for these astrological signs who become recipients of these celestial gifts of abundance and luck on February 22.

1. Taurus

You speak abundance into existence on February 22. There's power in words, Taurus, and when Jupiter in Cancer trines Venus in Pisces, how you speak matters when it comes to luck. As a sign ruled by Venus, you feel the energy in your life moving in the right direction. Jupiter speaking to Venus makes your desire to work with others grow.

Taurus, today's communication is the conduit of change in your life that fosters abundance. You say something to a friend or coworker and it leads to a lucky moment. The right person hears what you have to say. You find yourself in the center of a truly magical moment where life takes a turn for the better. A deal goes through, or an introduction to a decision-maker is made.

Friendships are the mechanism of change. A person figures out how to give you a gift that you need and removes problems from your plate. You feel like something unusual is happening because life doesn't always work so smoothly as it does today. Luck and abundance arrive in incredible ways on Sunday. Enjoy the good fortune, Taurus.

2. Libra

Libra, the details of luck are found in the daily routines you practice each day. You have long since paid attention to how you conduct yourself. You are big on doing the right thing, even when no one is looking. That attitude pays off because on February 22 an opportunity is handed to you on a silver platter. You're ready for it. Opportunities can arrive at any time, but some are unprepared and miss out. Not you.

On Sunday, you have the traits, tools, and the time. The character and mindset have been in development for years. You can step into a role that's designed as if it were always for you. You don't hesitate to take action or to think it through.

You have always known something would come to you when you needed it. When invited to receive abundance, your answer is a quick yes. You know what you want and have a chance to receive it.

3. Sagittarius

On Sunday you attract abundance in your home and luck in the form of financial support from others. As a sign ruled by Jupiter, you're very familiar with luck because you're just fortunate all of the time. When negative circumstances hit, you embrace the chaos because you know that the universe is shifting energy in your favor. On February 22, don't let fear of not having override your mind. You refuse to lean into the unknowing.

When Jupiter trines Venus, you get comfortable within yourself. Comfort makes it easy for you to ask the universe for what you need. You feel lucky and supported by something otherworldly, and you're not wrong. Asking someone to partner with you and be unified financially is easier. When two planets that rule luck are exalted and speaking in harmony, it gives you a double-dose of benevolent energy. Financial gifts come to you, and all you need to do is ask. You do ask, and you receive.

4. Cancer

On February 22, Jupiter in your sign enters a point of peak energy that you feel in your personal life. You attract abundance when you take better care of yourself. You experience luck when that investment involves your health. Today's Jupiter trine Venus invites you to do things that make your life better.

Deciding to eat nutritious foods and cut back on sugar or snacks feels smart and doable. You begin to envision how your body and mind will feel when you go for walks or hit the gym. You see your body as a temple, and you are ready to take good care of it. You feel closer to the universe because you honor the created being that's you. Abundance comes in the form of energy, and you are powerfully motivated.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.