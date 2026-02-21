3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On February 22, 2026

On February 22, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a while. We're just about ready to enter a new era of positivity, and thankfully, we are supported by the right transit at the right time.

When our faith in ourselves and our lifestyles falter, we need a spiritual pick-me-up. That's where the universe comes in like a superhero on Sunday. For these astrological signs, the key player here is hope. It is with hope in our hearts and the drive to make things right that we walk into this new era feeling good about what's ahead.

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus, we are not backing down. We are flying our optimism flags high.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign on February 22, you realize that you've been right all along, Taurus. It turns out that it's OK to trust your own gut feeling. You've been steered away from that feeling, and now you know better.

During this lunar transit, you realize that you've done exactly what you've set out to do. You feel as if you now have the proof you need to keep that sense of self-trust and optimism.

You are entering a new era of hope, Taurus, and it feels good. What's noticeable is that you never hit rock bottom. You always had it in you, and now, once again, you're rising up like a hero. Nicely done.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus on February 22, you get the kind of emotional reassurance you need in order to get fully back on track again, Cancer. Yes, you might have felt shaken for a while, but that feeling now proves to be only temporary.

You notice during this lunar transit that you aren't lacking in anything. You used to doubt yourself along with everyone else, but now you realize that you're a powerhouse. Why bother doubting this?

Hope shows up and sticks around on Sunday, Cancer. This isn't a fleeting moment of fantasy. You see clearly now. You are about to enter an era that promises happiness and fulfillment. Let them doubt you. It doesn't have anything to do with reality.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

During this amazing lunar transit on February 22, Scorpio, resilience is renewed. Sure, it's easy to get into a funk and start believing that funk is a way of life. However, for you, during the Waxing Crescent Moon in Taurus, it's also easy to snap out of it.

And that is exactly what you do. You snap out of it, and you get yourself back on the block, ready for action. You want joy, happiness, and trust, and you know the only way to manifest this is by believing in it.

So, no more strain or flights of fancy. You aren't here to get sucked up into your worst thoughts. It's time to take your power back. Hope is alive and well and living inside your heart and mind, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.