The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, April 13 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign’s daily tarot horoscope is here for April 13, 2026. The Sun is in Aries, the Moon is in Aquarius. The collective tarot card is The Star.

Things might feel a little bit off on Monday because the Moon is bumping heads with Uranus, the planet of unpredictability and change. But don't worry if things don't go exactly as planned. The Star card is a reminder to keep your head held high and trust yourself. Even if you feel a little restless or the day gets a bit messy, stay focused on the bigger picture. Your future is bright, even if you face a few bumps in the road today.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 13, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Hanged Man, reversed

Since the Sun and Mars are both in your sign, you’re eager to get a move on, Aries. You have a lot of energy, and The Hanged Man in reverse shows that you are getting tired of waiting for things to happen.

Even though you want to rush ahead, today calls for just a little more patience. The Moon is clashing with Uranus on Monday, which can bring some sudden surprises or changes to your plans. Instead of trying to force everything to go your way, just go with the flow. If you stop pushing so hard against the world, you might just find a much easier way to get what you want.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups

You prefer that things are predictable, Taurus, so today’s erratic energy isn’t exactly your cup of tea. The King of Cups in your daily tarot horoscope is a reminder that even if you can’t control what’s happening around you, you can stay in control of your feelings.

If Moon square Uranus messes with your normal schedule, try not to let it throw you off. You’re used to being the calmest one in the room, and sticking with that energy is exactly what’ll keep you ahead of the game on Monday, even when things don’t go as planned.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Six of Pentacles, reversed

When the Six of Pentacles comes out in reverse during a tarot horoscope, it represents things being out of balance, especially when it comes to giving and taking. On April 13, you might feel like you are doing all the work while everyone else just watches.

If you’re starting to feel a little overextended or like you’re doing more than your fair share, it’s totally fine to say no, Gemini. Instead of trying to fix everyone else’s problems, take some time to get your own house in order. Once you find a fair balance, you’ll feel a lot better.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: The Magician, reversed

Usually, you are great at taking care of everyone and getting things done, Cancer. But on April 13, it feels like you have way too much on your plate.

Unfortunately, you can’t always control what comes your way, especially at work. If something throws you off your rhythm on Monday, being honest with yourself (and your boss) about what you can actually get done will help you feel much better than trying to fake it ‘til you make it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is a beautiful card to get in your tarot horoscope on a day like today, Leo. It’s a sign you’re feeling good, like you finally have everything you need to be happy.

It is a great day to lighten things up in the group chat, because the Moon square Uranus on April 13 likely means any friends or family members that aren’t Leos are going through it today. They could use a little bit of your sunny personality on Monday.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: King of Wands

The King of Wands represents being a brave leader and having big ideas. Usually, you like to focus on tiny details to make sure everything is perfect, but the energy on April 13 requires looking at the bigger picture.

Moon square Uranus is known for causing some upsets. But instead of getting stressed about your to-do list falling to the wayside, Virgo, lean into that visionary King of Wands energy and stay confident. You have the know-how to turn any hiccup throughout the day into a major win.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Wands, reversed

You are usually the master of balance and planning, but according to the reversed Three of Wands, things aren’t running as smoothly as you’d like on April 13. An annoying delay or a lack of communication is making you feel a bit restless.

The best thing you can do on Monday is stay flexible, Libra. Sometimes, what looks like a setback at first is really just a chance to make sure everyone is actually on the same page.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups represents feeling like you belong. Even though you are known for being rather private, Scorpio, try letting your guard down a bit on Monday.

Usually, you like to be the one in control, but today’s energy is much more about going with the flow and simply enjoying the company of others. On April 13, your greatest successes won't come from working hard on your own, but from the happy energy you share with the people you love.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

According to the Eight of Wands, your life is moving at a fast pace on Monday. But you don’t mind a bit, Sagittarius. You’re more than happy to get out of the rut you’ve felt stuck in.

It’s a busy day, but it’s the kind of busy that makes you feel energized and happy. While some people might stress over quick change, your adventurous spirit loves the excitement.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Fool

You’re typically the person with both the master plan and an equally masterful backup plan, but on April 13, The Fool suggests that the universe wants you to try something totally new. This card is a sign that it is okay to be a beginner at something and to take a little risk, even if you don't know exactly where you’ll land.

While you normally like to spend time weighing the pros and cons, on Monday, trust your gut. And try having a little fun with it, Capricorn. It might surprise you how many opportunities open up when you throw caution to the wind.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Cups, reversed

The Two of Cups gives perfect match energy, but when it’s in reverse, it means a relationship might feel a little out of sync. You feel a sudden urge to do your own thing on Monday, which catches someone else off guard.

This doesn't mean something is broken, though, so don’t panic. It just means you need a little more space than usual. Be honest and tell people you just need some me time. Being straightforward keeps your relationships strong while you take care of yourself.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: The Devil, reversed

The reversed Devil card is a powerful sign that you are finally breaking free from something that has been weighing you down. You are waking up to your own strength, Pisces, and choosing to let go of the heavy baggage you’ve been carrying, which makes room for a much more carefree version of yourself to emerge.

Because the Moon is clashing with Uranus on April 13, a sudden piece of news or unexpected conversation likely pops up on Monday to test this new sense of freedom. Instead of falling back into old patterns to keep the peace, this is your chance to stand your ground and show people what you’re really made of.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.