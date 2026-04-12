4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On April 13, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on April 13, 2026. On Monday, the Moon enters Pisces while the Sun is in Aries.

Today's one of those days where one door closes, and another one opens. The Sun in Aries season symbolizes fresh starts, and Pisces is the sign ruler of endings. When something ends today, it's a sign from the universe that your life is taking a different direction.

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It's OK to feel sad even during a lucky moment. The path toward abundance often comes at a cost, but on Monday, these astrological signs are OK with giving up one thing to gain another. There's a test that precedes blessings even when the moment is fated or earned. You have to be willing to let one go with grace so you can pursue the path you're meant to be on later and live with purpose.

1. Scorpio

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On April 13, something beautiful happens in your life. You grow up a little bit more. You have to set aside a game you like to play in your mind and embrace the work that comes with a dream you want to make happen. At first, this process is scary. You aren't sure you can pull it off. But you are smart, Scorpio. You do know that every successful person must pay the piper and do what they must do.

You roll up your sleeves bravely and set your chin up! You don't balk at the fact that you're stepping outside of your comfort zone. Instead, you dive in headfirst toward your goals, ready to take on the task. Abundance is on the other side, and you're the lucky one who will find it.

2. Aquarius

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Money is on the table, Aquarius. You have what you need in your life, but a part of you has been looking outside to see if you can find what you're looking for. You already own so many things, yet you've become a victim of the abundance mindset, thinking that shinier things mean you need more.

You stop for a moment on Monday and practice gratitude by taking an inventory of your current situation. You realize how lucky you are from the start. You see yourself as this person with so much to offer, and you actually don't have much of a lack. Your poverty was a mindset issue. Now that it's shifted, you don't feel poor anymore.

3. Leo

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On April 13, you become a trusted confidante from a friend whom you wanted to know better but hadn't until today. Your relationship goes from distant to closer. You know that a person who has one true friend is indeed rich. You feel like you have hit the jackpot because you're no longer a person looking in from the outside. You are in the circle of trust you wished to be in.

You are the secret keeper of the highest order. You are a person who can be told things and not act with judgmentalness. Instead, you're the shoulder to cry on and the person who gets called in the dead of night when things are rocky for a friend. This makes you the lucky one.

4. Gemini

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Gemini, on April 13, you see a light at the end of the tunnel regarding a job you once thought you could not do. You have someone step up to the plate and talk openly with. You know that people don't have to be this kind, but a suggestion here and there helps you out.

You typically prefer to be the one talking. Today, you stop chatting so you can truly listen. You learn so much from one conversation that it sets your sights on a new way of doing things, speeding you quickly toward an abundant life.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.