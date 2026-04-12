Life Is Really Good For 2 Zodiac Signs Between Now And April 19, 2026

Life is really good for two zodiac signs between now and April 19, 2026. According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, these signs can breathe a sigh of relief while Venus is in Taurus.

Venus is at home in Taurus. While the planet of value and beauty spends time here, "We seek security and value those things that are long-lasting," the astrologers at Cafe Astrology explained. According to Grim, this energy makes things run a lot smoother for two lucky astrological signs that "can attract more of what they want" until Venus changes signs again.

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1. Taurus

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Whenever Venus is in your sign, life usually improves. So if you've felt stuck or scatterbrained, Taurus, life is about to get really good for you. You're not only feeling creative and inspired again, but "no one will be capable of resisting your charms," wrote astrologers Ophira & Tali Edut, known as The AstroTwins.

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This makes it much easier for you to meet new people, both romantically and work-related, especially since you're feeling a lot more social than usual. So if you’ve been "looking to finalize an important agreement or contract, now would be a great time," Grim said, "because people are captivated by your presence." This gives you a lot of influence, Grim explained.

Although Venus is technically in your sign until April 24, it starts cozying up to Uranus in your sign for the last time around April 19, "at which point things could go sideways," Grim warned. Under this energy, astrologer Jamie Partridge explained that "your increased need for stimulation can lead to sudden changes, or you may be subject to unexpected changes around you." So enjoy the good times while they last!

2. Scorpio

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Life has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for you lately, Scorpio. If you've been feeling frustrated with your career or relationships, you’ll be happy to know that life is actually really good for you right now, and at least until April 19.

According to Grim, this is a week when Scorpios "can expect more positive interactions this week with the people in their inner circle, and they can also find greater consistency and easy enjoyment with their partner.” For those of you who aren’t in a relationship, you have a really good chance of finding someone new sooner rather than later or finally getting some stability in a relationship that you've yet to put an official label on.

Since Venus also rules money, outside of love, Grim explained that you can expect to make good progress toward important financial goals. Whether it’s alongside your partner or meeting with a financial advisor, some very advantageous agreements are in store for you while Venus is in Taurus. So, take advantage of this time and enjoy life to the fullest. While life might feel like a bumpy ride now, how you make the most of this time period will determine how the rest of the month will go for you.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.