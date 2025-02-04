The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 5, 2025

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope has in store for you on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The Sun is in Aquarius on Wednesday, and we have a beautifully exalted Moon in Taurus. Jupiter has turned direct, and we are ready for 'the good stuff.'

Per today's collective tarot card for each zodiac sign, The Sun, we are ready to enjoy the things in life that we have missed out on either due to the winter season or because life got busy and we just didn't have the time to plan.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope reading for February 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Do you need to put something you want to do on hold? You may wonder if waiting will cause a problem for you down the road, but some situations call for a delay.

Are you getting negative feedback from friends or a mentor who thinks you need to wait for now? Consider the effects of pushing through or waiting to see what will work best for you in the long term.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

What do you value most? Are you putting too much energy into work and not equally investing time into your personal life?

While you may need to be driven toward a particular project or goal, remember to reward yourself later with rest. Taking time off can help you to have the energy you need to stay on top of your a-game later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Do you wonder if time heals all wounds? Sometimes, you have to do extra work to make a heartache go away. Are you feeling down about something or someone and need to talk?

A little therapy via writing or art, can help you have a productive and accelerated healing journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

What do you do with your life experiences? Do you use them to help others or keep your wisdom to yourself? Your life's story is a wonderful way to help others who have been in your shoes.

You may think that your past is unimportant, but even the smallest moment of happiness can inspire someone in a huge way. Open yourself up, Cancer, go make an impact.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

What are you gifted at? You have lots of traits and talents that uniquely position you for a wonderfully fulfilling life and future.

What do you enjoy doing the most that you don't practice often? What if you could take that unique skillset and turn it into more than a fun hobby? What if it could become your next side gig?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Trouble comes and it goes. A sudden issue may feel much bigger than you imagine, but this may just be a blip on the screen.

Don't give more energy to an issue until it's demanded of you. Resolve problems quickly, but avoid letting them own your thoughts all day long.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Do you like to do things with family or do you prefer to spend time alone doing your own thing? If you have been invited to an event or social gathering, consider attending it.

Even showing up for a brief period of time shows you care, and it helps you to remember that you're part of a community that loves you, even if you don't want the attention right now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Is there a person in your life that you can't seem to figure out?

Unpredictable situations or people can be difficult to understand due to their erratic nature; however, you can work on finding peace in the middle of what's unknown.

Focus on what you can control and remain calm when uncertainty strikes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Who is the emotionally unavailable person in your life right now? How does their lack of warm impact your self-esteem?

People may be mirrors into our souls, even during the difficult moments when we can't get what we want from them, like love.

When you experience this sense of lack, ask yourself what you need that you can give to yourself? See where to fulfill this longing from somewhere else.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Celebrate your wins. Embrace the good times even when life feels slow and calm and nothing much is happening.

Allow yourself the chance to enjoy the good stuff you've earned over the years, even if it seems minimal to you right now.

You'll see how much of an impact a positive mindset can have on your outlook when you start from a place of gratitude.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Does life or your current seem less appealing or even boring to you? Then, it's time to add a spark of creativity to make it more interesting.

What project can you start to entice your interest again? What might be the one area of improvement you can implement that will renew your feelings about what you do?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Even confident people feel insecure at times. Questioning yourself may feel like it's unusual, but it could be that you're ready to take your personal life to a new level.

Why remain stagnant? Your discomfort with the status quo, in the form of self-doubt, may be the start of something major and new.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.