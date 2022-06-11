The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, June 12, 2022

Luck in love comes in the form of wild imagination and the idea that we can make anything come true if we put our minds to it.

This is a direct result of the transit known as the Moon in Sagittarius, and with this transit in the sky, we will all find a way to believe in love.

While this transit may make us feel giddy or heady at times, it's basically very positive; we will feel encouraged to go for our dreams on this day, and our true belief may just get us exactly what we want in love.

We see the limitations we're working with, thanks to Moon square Saturn, which works its magic in terms of letting us know how far we can go, and whether or not we should stop before we go too much further.

In love, this means that we can clearly see what the person we love is made of: we see their limits and their boundaries — and we respect them.

When we show respect to the people we love, especially to those we are in romantic relationships with, we open the doors to a new kind of closeness; the comfort and joy that comes with being respected and taken seriously.

Luck in love looks like respect and compassion on this day, June 12, 2022. Lucky are the signs who get to experience Moon in Sagittarius as love and respect.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whether you are single or partnered, this day brings you luck in love, and yes, that love is romantic. But there's a catch: you have to be kind in order to receive this love.

However, if you are kind and you withhold from saying anything nasty or off-putting to the person you are with, then you will see something in them that is eye-opening; this person truly loves you.

If you are single, this plays out as someone — could be a total stranger — who shows interest in you, and it stimulates your imagination. If you show this person respect, you will receive love tenfold.

So, this day is all about the rewards one receives for being a nice person. You are a fireball when it comes to telling people off, and you know it. If you can refrain from showing someone you love how fierce you can be, today, then you will go home with the gold.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always had it in your mind that there is so much love inside you, and yet, you've never really felt understood. You have had people love you, but you never past that point where you feel you can totally be yourself with that person.

Your luck is changing, however, Gemini, as Moon in Sagittarius opens a door for you.

This door allows you to believe in yourself as a sovereign entity; you deserve love and the more you believe it, the closer it gets to you.

Today will have you feeling confident; you are finally getting to the place where you feel as though you're the prize, and not someone else.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

You are the one to be loved and cherished, and while you know you will do the same for someone else, today puts the spotlight on you and your worthiness. You are worth all the love in the world. Now go get you some.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel lucky today because you feel as though you and the person you are with have finally crossed a new border into togetherness. You've been trying to work things out because it means so much to you and you don't want to fail, not in love, that's for sure.

Good thing is, you're not about to fail. You are the prime example of how putting in the effort towards making a relationship work is exactly what's needed in almost every relationship there is.

You and your person have put in the time; you've worked on your issues and you've found ways to cope and heal from whatever pains from the past have dragged you down.

Luck in love comes to you as the result of much hard work and the time you spend making sure this love affair of yours lasts the ages.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.