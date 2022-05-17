The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 18, 2022

What makes Wednesday a rough horoscope day for some signs of the zodiac is this nonstop, weird feeling that someone is trying to stifle your expression and crush your dreams.

During Moon square Neptune, we will be dreaming big, so the last thing we need is for someone to rain on our parade. Thanks to Moon trine Uranus, that person will rise to the surface just for the purpose of making us feel like we're unrealistic and maybe even a little silly.

This is the day when someone else's opinion suddenly seems more important to us than our own.

As if we just forfeit our minds to another person's ways; do we really think this other person knows better than we do?

And if not, then why the heck are we letting them take over? With Uranus transits come large egos and unforgiving spirits. This is definitely the time when we don't trust our own instincts and end up investing in the minds of others, which isn't always the best way to go about things.

If you are someone who takes solace in the happy place you've created in your mind, then today, May 18, is the day when you let someone smash your dream to bits, simply because they think you're being foolish and wasting your time living inside your head.

And while you're a perfectly functioning and sane individual, someone in your life will convince you that everything you're doing with your life is wrong, goofy, and pointless. With friends like that around, who needs enemies? I mean, really.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Wednesday, May 18, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The last thing you needed today is exactly what you're going to get, and that would be a petty argument with your romantic partner. Oh, you both know you'll get over it, and that nothing is really too serious about this argument, but it's the principle.

They showed you a side to themselves that you don't know if you like, and while you figure you love them and so you'll try to get past it, it will bug you all day long.

That Uranus energy is not sitting well with you, Taurus, and even though you can spar with the best of 'em, you really weren't into duke-ing it out with your partner over what feels like the stupidest of reasons.

As they say, some things happen that can't be 'unseen' and for you, this is one of those occasions. Why, oh why did you just happen to observe that one weird habit that your partner has? It really gets to you, and yes, you will get over it soon enough. But still ... yegh.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your rough day evolves from a bad mood that becomes exacerbated by people you already know not to trust. And yet, you've continued on with these people knowing they are treacherous and disloyal. This is more than likely a work-related scenario where, once again, you feel used.

You feel as though nobody thinks of you as a human being, and you are starting to get royally tired of being taken advantage of.

With Moon square Neptune making you feel a touch more sensitive than usual, you won't be able to process this day with any kind of fairness gauge.

It all seems terrible to you, and you feel like if you don't get some time alone quickly, you'll turn into a raving basket case that lets loose your temper on anyone who dares to cross your path. If there's anything in particular that you will feel today, it's used. Plain and simple.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Every once in a while, you like to think of yourself as NOT married to your job, and today is one of those days.

Yes, yes, you're the penultimate worker, and nobody gets it together like you, but this tends to become boring for you, and on occasion, you like to fantasize that you're this crazy artist who takes time off to see the world while doing all the spontaneous things that Capricorn's rarely allow themselves the time to do.

And while all of that sounds lovely and ever so Moon square Neptune, you'll have that Moon trine Uranus vibe to harsh that buzz right quick.

It's as if today is hellbent on making you feel like the only thing you can do is work.

You're getting tired of being the consummate authority boss; you want to be the lowly drone who is never noticed in the workplace. Well, that's not going to happen today, boss. You're up.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.