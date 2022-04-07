3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On Friday, April 8, 2022

It's another rough horoscope for three zodiac signs on April 8, 2022, but who gets the worst of it on Friday?

Anger and rebellion rule this day, and while that might give some of us a thrill, it may also be our downfall if we plunge too deeply into it.

Friday is a day when we take things too far, and we don't stop there. Because we are under the influence of transits Moon sextile Uranus and Moon sextile Mars, some of us will feel almost compelled to destroy. Hellbent on destruction, they call it. And that is not going to do anybody any good.

Here we have a day where if we don't get what we want, we throw a royal fit, as if we are some kind of demanding King who thinks it's cool to shout out, "Off with their heads!"

We hold zero tolerance for those who disagree with us, and we take everything way too seriously. If we are even slightly egomaniacal, this day will celebrate that egomania in ways we're not even used to.

Flying off the handle at the most inappropriate time is just par for the course on this day.

It's hard enough to deal with Moon sextile Mars, but throw Uranus into the mix and we've got ourselves a situation if you know what I mean. Not good. These transits are a promise of irrational behavior, and we'll be on both the receiving and giving ends of the equation.

Don't be surprised if you see someone act out in such a way that your mind will be blown; there's no holding back today, and things like discretion, good judgment and balance do not exist. This day is all about 'enter at your own risk.' This day also shows us who the victims are, and who is the perp.

The three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope on Friday, April 8, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 20 - April 19)

Anger issues rise up for you today, Taurus, and just as you thought you had them whipped, you might not be able to control yourself, as Moon sextile Uranus inspires a fireball of hatred in you to rise like a sea monster.

You didn't think you had it in you, and yet, there it is, your old friend 'disdain'. What you're really suffering from is repressed anger; you convinced yourself that you had it licked, that you are on top of the situation and that nothing will ever again bring you down to that level...yet, today brings you right down.

The good thing about hitting bottom is that you have nowhere to go but up from there. In a way, this day will be somewhat of a purge for you; you needed to get rid of some pent-up feelings and so you do. Let's just hope you don't burn the city down as you relieve yourself of your burdens.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If only everyone could be as superior in all ways as you are, Leo. That's how you think; you're the best, the smartest, and always the one who is right. Being right means everything to you, and you'll fight people to prove that you're right.

Today is one of those days where you will insist that you are right to the point of losing friends. You just don't care. You are possessed with Moon sextile Mars energy, and it's playing you like a toy; wind Leo up and watch them go!

You're so predictable today that those who know you will make sure they step out of your way before you've even arrived. Anticipate major fights with family members and loved ones today. Face it, you just can't help yourself.

You need everyone in the universe to agree and state that you are the best, hands down. And you will sit on everyone's head, suffocating them until they do. Might as well make them sign a contract while you're there. "Leo's the best, I swear!"

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's another rough day to you? Just one more miserable day in the life of a person who is satisfied with nothing. Honestly, you're not always this down on yourself or on life itself, but today, with Moon sextile Mars hovering overhead, you'll be feeling hopeless, hostile, and tired of it all.

Hey, it happens. Not every day is bliss, and you've seen bliss, even though it didn't last. Your day is going to be filled with regret and self-pity. 'Why me' is the question of the day, to which the answer is, "Why not you?"

Because your mood is going to be sour, you'll make sure to share the load with as many people as you can. Letting everyone know how disappointed in them will be your main project today.

If you're going to be miserable, then everyone else has to be just as miserable as you. Should someone in your life escape this day in a good mood, you'll make sure to ruin their day for them.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.