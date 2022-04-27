The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During The Month Of May 2022

May is here and if we're corny enough, we may just want to sing about it. There's just something about May that makes us all feel good.

It might be that we've got a lot of that good ol' Taurus energy to last us three weeks, or it may be the coming of Gemini, which always makes us see things clearly and allows us the mental space to think things through and come up with brilliant solutions.

May is the month of flowers blooming and lovers sitting in the park, holding hands. And May is the month for great luck in love, for everyone alive, but mainly for three zodiac signs in particular.

Right at the top of the month, we'll get to experience the influence of Venus sextile Pluto, which has the capability of taking us out of a bad relationship and plunking us right into something good.

With Venus in Aries around the corner, we'll trust in our own judgement when it comes to love and that will lead to bettering our lives and our relationships.

During this time we will also experience another 'love' transit, which is Moon sextile Venus...it's hard to think that with all of these Venus transits, we could experience anything other than a blissful experience in romance. It truly does feel as though luck is on our side, this month.

By mid month, we'll see yet another helpful Venusian transit, and that is Mercury sextile Venus. This transit sets the tone of the entire month, as Mercury always gives us an assist in communications and helps us end lovers' spats before they start. Working our way towards Gemini helps with that as well, and that will be our concern come May 21.

By then, we'll have Moon trine Venus to cement the deal; this is a month filled with promises, commitment, plans and honest communications. The luck is there for those who want a happy life in love. Take advantage!

The three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love during the month of May 2022 are Taurus, Gemini, and Cancer.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Birthday season is an all month affair for you, and what started in April won't see an ending until the very last day of May. In your case, Taurus, this means fun times and some of the best loving you'll ever get in your life. Do NOT be surprised if someone asks you to marry them during this month, because this very much looks like a possibility. Expect to do some traveling while you're there, in the land of love and potential.

You happen to have someone who loves you so much that they won't be able to hold back, and who are you to accept anything less than the whole package? You want it all, and you'll get it all during May of 2022.

And it's not just luck that's on your side, it's your previous spiritual work.

You've done so much to improve yourself and you've come so far from being the person you once were. Now, this new person that you are has attracted to you someone worthy of your excellence, and May will prove to put this love on the map.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are a professional when it comes to doubting that good luck can come your way, which makes it all the more sweet when it does — and it does, during the entire month of May, 2022. Yes, Gemini, you, too can be rapturously happy.

Whodathunkit! Between the Mercury transits (which you always take very well) and the Venus events, there will be no doubt in your mind that not only are you a part of this thing called life, but you're a worthy component who needs and receives the love of someone special.

Let your doubts and fears fall by the wayside; they are no longer necessary.

Your journey is over, when it comes to fighting for a love that you always seem to miss out on. It's your turn, Gemini. You can be loved because you are worthy of being loved.

You might not think so, and you might have accepted less than you deserve because of this mindset, which is all the more reason for you to believe in yourself NOW. Let it happen, Gemini — don't stand in the way of the love that has your name on it.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

I bet you didn't think you'd be in the 'luckiest in love' crowd, did you, Cancer? What's gone on over the last few months is that you've accepted that you are going to live an excellent existence, but alone.

You are a master of justifying things — and this is a great quality, as long as you don't invest your entire life into the one way of thinking.

This month opens your world up by introducing you to the possibility of love. What you never though to be possible is indeed possible, and probable.

There's someone in your life who you've never seen with rose-tinted glasses; they are loyal, devoted, and sweet, and yet, you've never really considered them to be 'love' material. That is, until they do something so spectacular and kind that you'll be knocked off your feet.

And this act won't even be directed at you, which is why you'll feel so good about it, knowing that it's not done to impress you. You'll see this person with new vision, and as one door leads to another, you'll see that this person is someone who is destined to bring luck in love your way.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.