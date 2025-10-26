Really Good Things Are Coming For These 4 Zodiac Signs By October 31, 2025

Really good things are coming for four zodiac signs who are "finally out of the trenches," said astrologer Matilda Zhuang. By October 31, 2025, these astrological signs will feel much more like themselves again because Mercury, the planet of communication, is conjunct Mars, the planet of ambition and drive.

According to Zhuang, this energy makes way for "amazing, destined opportunities showing up." From career opportunities expanding to your love life becoming a whole lot better, really good things are officially on the way for these four zodiac signs.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, take a sign of relief because really good things are coming for you. With Mars conjunct Mercury, "you could take advantage of this opportunity by doing some power moves when it comes to your finances, or partnerships, or joint ventures," Zhuang suggested.

Advertisement

From finding passive income streams to having great luck with investments, there are plenty of ways for you to make more money under this powerful energy. So long as you come from a place of fearlessness and boldness (which comes naturally to you), expect to find the most success.

According to Zhuang, the best way to guarantee your success is to speak up for it. “Whether it’s through your partnerships (like romantic, platonic, or business)," Zhuang said, "don’t be afraid to ask.” Not only will you get a better understanding of your finances, but it’ll also allow you to make the best possible decisions in the long run.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, really good things are coming into your life by October 31, 2025. According to Zhuang, this is the time for you to be "fearless" and "bold," especially when it comes to your online presence, "because people will perceive you."

However, it isn’t just social media that’s having a hold on you. From creative projects to secret passion projects, it’s time to publish and let others see it.

“This is a really good time for you to step into the spotlight," Zhuang said, so be prepared to be front and center as your magnetic energy is at an all-time high.

Advertisement

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, you’ve been working on your sense of self lately, and really good things are finally headed your way. The universe is taking note of this newfound positive energy you're embodying, and according to Zhuang, you're attracting financial success in return.

Now is the time to focus on your finances and rework your budget. Whether it’s personal finances or your business, staying organized is your greatest weapon, as is being willing to "say no to things that genuinely do not bring you to life,” said Zhuang. Instead of wasting your energy on things that drain you or people who don't match your effort, focus on things that brighten your light.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, really good things are coming for you by October 31, 2025. According to Zhuang, there’s so much “destined collaborations and networking and interpersonal connections and the sense of building community happening for you" right now.

Advertisement

And while it might be tempting to remain lax, now is the time to host groups, pitch your ideas, and initiate partnerships. While it might sound terrifying, “you don’t know who you’re gonna get connected to and who might help you bring that vision to life,” ended Zhuang.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.