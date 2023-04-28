What It Means To Have Your North Node In Virgo

The Lunar Nodes are points in our natal charts that show us the path we will take in this life and how our past will shape it. The Nodes can show how much pride and love we have in ourselves and how that confidence can help take us a step closer to our dreams.

When the Nodes are in the signs of Virgo and Pisces, it shows a dichotomy of careful planning with getting lost in space and time. The native is on a mission to bring more structure to their world and self-love. Through the South Node in Pisces, they can unlock their potential, build stronger relationships and develop better relationships with themselves.

Virgo North Node / Pisces South Node dates

May 25, 1941 – Nov 21, 1942

Dec 16, 1959 – Jun 10, 1961

Jul 6, 1978 – Jan 5, 1980

Jan 26, 1997 – Oct 20, 1998

Nov 12, 2015 – May 9, 2017

Virgo North Node traits

The Virgo North Node is on a mission to be more logical, learn to let go, not be so focused on perfection, and find partners that will see them as equals and respect them. Virgo North Node will bring to this lifetime the hidden gifts of the Pisces South Node. Tapping into this creative energy can help them have a deeper appreciation for their talent.

The Virgo North Node must focus on being more practical and creating concrete plans that will allow them to move forward and not feel held back. The native could lack organization which can make planning a bit of a chaotic event. Learning about control is essential because it will help them in their day-to-day lives and create solid connections and plans for their future.

Pisces South Node traits

The Pisces South Node is on a mission to teach others; however, they can be too judgmental of the people around them. Those with this placement need to learn how to let go of the mistakes others make and to teach them in a way that is not fueled with criticism. The native with this placement can become great mentors once they develop inner trust and confidence.

For the native to thrive, they need to bring the beauty from their past lives into this one by trusting their creative process. They can be magnanimous and compassionate. Through their need to teach, they can help others discover themselves and their paths.

Virgo North Node / Pisces South Node life lessons

While the North Node shows the direction that your life is meant to take and the lessons you're here to learn, the South Node represents experiences your incarnations take into this life that you can use in order to fulfill your soul's purpose.

Ignore inner criticism.

The native needs to learn to let go and not feel so tied to their inner critic. Forgiveness can lead them to create a better relationship with themselves. This will allow them to make friendships and romantic relationships that have more substance. Once they know their value, others will see it too.

Learn from mistakes.

Those with this placement need to remember that they can learn from experience and if they failed at something, they can always try again. Their past choices should not follow them around, instead, they should just accept them as learning experiences and move on. They can look to the present and future knowing that they have accomplished a lot and will continue on their path to success.

Establish boundaries.

This placement needs to create boundaries, especially in relationships. When in love, the Virgo North Node will feel very inspired to lose themselves in their partner if they do not establish boundaries. They need to learn that a relationship involves two people, and catering to someone that does nothing for them will not empower or help them emotionally.

Learn to love themselves.

An essential component of this placement, the native needs to prioritize themselves and show themselves the love that they deserve. The Virgo North Node should take pride in showing the world what magnificent people they are. They should learn not to let others bring them down, and instead show the world why they are fabulous.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.