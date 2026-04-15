Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, April 16: Honesty Is Everything Today

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 16, 2026. Mercury conjuncts Neptune in Aries on Thursday, creating a need for honesty and transparency in your romantic life.

Mercury governs themes of communication, while Neptune rules fantasies and dreams. In Aries, this looks like believing you can make a relationship work at all costs, or thinking that it’s just a matter of sheer will versus destiny. Dream with your partner and get lost in one another’s eyes, but make sure that you have a tangible map to the future as well. This energy can bring a spiritual relationship into your life, such as a soulmate or twin flame, but you must be honest with your intentions.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, April 16, 2026:

Aries

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Be honest with yourself during today's love horoscope, Aries. Mercury and Neptune unite in your zodiac sign on Thursday, prompting you to be mindful of what you’re telling yourself.

This energy helps you progress in your spiritual growth, but it can also have you fall for a fantasy instead of the reality of a relationship. Be honest with yourself about your feelings and the truth of this connection.

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Taurus

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Let love be magical on April 16, Taurus. While you still need to be cautious about seeing the truth of your relationship, the Aries energy casts a magical glow on your romantic life.

This energy isn’t only about soulmates but your own spiritual journey. Let love become more than just a practical decision. After all, the universe often conspires to bring two people together against all odds.

Gemini

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Don’t be overly trusting, Gemini. You may want to believe your romantic interest or friend on Thursday, but an inner feeling is telling you to exercise caution. Listen to it.

With the energy of Mercury and Neptune in Aries, you are feeling hopeful and excited about the future. Yet, that doesn’t mean it will come to fruition. Be sure you’re asking the important questions and not just blindly believing what you are told.

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Cancer

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Let your soul lead, Cancer. Mercury and Neptune unite during your April 16 love horoscope, bringing attention to your career and sense of purpose. You're choosing what is meant for you, and that may mean a career change.

Don’t let anyone in your life determine your fate, even someone you love. Your future is up to you.

Leo

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You can’t trust yourself at this moment, Leo. That’s not to say that you’re completely disillusioned, or that you are on the wrong path. However, with Mercury and Neptune in Aries, you're not seeing the full truth of yourself or the situation.

Try to observe what occurs on Thursday, and hold off on making any big decisions. You are in a space of learning, not thinking that you already know everything.

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Virgo

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You know the truth by how it feels, Virgo. Aries energy is incredible for seizing change and new beginnings. However, you've been cautious not to force or rush anything.

On April 16, try to recognize how certain decisions feel. Instead of worrying about what is right or wrong, focus on how you feel, as this helps you find the truth in this scenario.

Libra

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Someone always reveals who they truly are, Libra. You don’t actually have to do anything on Thursday. In fact, it’s better if you just watch the events unfold around you.

Mercury and Neptune in Aries affect your dating life and relationships. Pay close attention to what is revealed on April 16. It’s better to accept someone for who they show you they are, rather than trying to paint them in a different light.

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Scorpio

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Take responsibility for your part, Scorpio. The influx of Aries energy is positive, as it helps you focus on yourself and what is best for you. However, on April 16, Mercury and Neptune may be blinding your judgment or ability to reflect.

No matter how much it seems like something was all someone else's fault, you share in the responsibility. Even if it’s just to yourself, be honest about what actually happened.

Sagittarius

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Be intentional, Sagittarius. This Aries season brings positive developments to your romantic life. Still, you must make sure that you’re being intentional and practicing discretion.

Try not to make any impulsive decisions on Thursday. Be sure that what you say is actually what you can commit to, rather than creating a fantasy that will inevitably fail.

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Capricorn

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See things as they are, Capricorn. Mercury and Neptune in Aries are complicating matters in your relationship and home life. This dreamlike energy during your love horoscope improves your connection, but you must also honor the reality of everything.

Whether it's your shared dreams or what has occurred in the past, honoring reality doesn't threaten the future of your relationship. In fact, it strengthens it.

Aquarius

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You are a visionary, dear Aquarius. This often comes through in your relationships by you creating your own path instead of following tradition. Mercury and Neptune in Aries during your Thursday love horoscope further enhance this energy.

These planets bring a newfound freedom and vision to how you express yourself and what you see as possible in your romantic life. Just make sure that you’re dealing with someone who is a true equal, as you deserve nothing less.

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Pisces

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Although Neptune always seeks to bring you into a fantasy, this alignment feels different for you. Neptune just ended its long transit through your zodiac sign, which was one of the most enlightening but confusing periods of your life. After that, this energy actually brings clarity

What matters most to you is the spiritual connection you have with another. This is what makes you fall in love and what brings meaning to your life. Honor it, so that you can finally have the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.