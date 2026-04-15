4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On Thursday, April 16

Four zodiac signs are attracting powerful abundance and luck on April 16, 202 when the Sun conjuncts Chiron in Aries.

Pain is a powerful motivator of change, so when the Sun highlights the most hurtful parts of your past, you know what you can't ever return to again. Chiron is the Wounded Healer, and while it's in Aries, it's about your self-respect. Your confidence has an opportunity to grow stronger on Thursday. You can spot what errors of the past, either self-inflicted or caused by others, cost you.

Advertisement

Instead of self-sabotaging on April 16, these astrological signs take on the independent and determined energy of Aries and claim it for themselves. You create the life you want to live and define the type of abundance you need. You demand luck. Your optimism kicks in, and you charge ahead for a brighter future.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You go all in when it comes to a relationship, Libra, and that's what helps you to create abundance and luck in your life on April 16. You have made mistakes in the past. You've learned from them. Now, you're ready to take those life lessons and apply them to the future.

You want to show others how strong an ally you can be. You create an abundance of luck in the realm of trust and partnership. You are officially the empathetic listener who can tell when others feel hurt or unseen. You take what you know, break something apart, and use that wisdom to build a rock-solid future with a new partner.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On April 16, you get an abundance of self-respect when you decide to let go of something toxic from the past and move ahead with your future. You have held on to a situation for too long. You did it in hopes that another person would step up to the plate and show their sincerity. Instead, you got more of the same.

Now, you have the power and courage to distance yourself from drama. There are no tears to cry. You know what must be done. You feel so much courage right now. You aren't afraid of losing out. You realize that picking yourself is the best win you could ever create.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Time is a resource you want more of, and on April 16, you can recoup some of your losses. With Chiron meeting the Sun in your house of health and wellness, you figure out routines that better suit your needs.

Today, you spot the various snags in your life that you have waded through patiently. Now you can spot the easy way out, and it works. You don't feel like you're making a mistake. The stress melts, and you're happy for doing what you need to do.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you're gaining an abundance of work and visibility with others in an area of expertise. You have specialized knowledge across many subjects, but you don't always get the opportunity to share it. On April 16, a topic comes up, and you find yourself in the limelight.

People are charmed, and they enjoy hearing what you have to say. Rather than shy away from being expressive, you dive in. Your passion shines brightly. You feel happy to have a chance to show off what you know. What used to be an oddity now makes you cool. You are seen in a new light, and that makes you feel mighty lucky.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.