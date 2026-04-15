5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Thursday, April 16

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on April 16, 2026, when Mars in Aries aligns with Pluto in Aquarius at the fifth degree, fostering independence.

In astrology, the fifth degree is special. In Aquarius, the fifth degree provides ancestral guides. You go it alone, but with the support of others who have gone before you, and want you to experience the best. The energy is powerful while Mars is in harmony with Pluto. Everything falls into place smoothly and harmoniously on Thursday, and you feel ready to tackle whatever you need to to reach the epoch of your self-expression.

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In other words, what makes April 16 so great for these astrological signs is that the Aries and Aquarius energy encourages standing on your own two feet, no matter what. There's a sense of elation knowing that no matter what happens in the world around you, you are going to do more than survive. You want to thrive.

1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, when Mars speaks to Pluto, your ruling planet, it prompts you to want more for your life. You're loyal, true to the people who've invested in you, and you don't want to disown that. You learned certain habits from your family, and now it's time to break the ones that are no longer useful.

Today, you decide to claim space for being the person you know you are meant to be, including making new friendships. You're embarking on a journey toward improvement and greatness, and on April 16, you know what you want to change. You see how the dots connect and prepare to let go of the past. You know you can never go back and revise what others felt was right at the time. Your focus is on habits you can build now, and you strive to go from good to great.

2. Aquarius

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On April 16, Mars in Aries activates your critical thinking, causing you to really ponder what you want your life to be. You have been going through small adjustments ever since Pluto entered your sign in 2023. So, now with an incredible stellium of planets in Aries, and Mars peacefully talking to Pluto, you're ready to take a leap of faith.

You know that it's now or never to do what you have always wanted to do for yourself. Mars shows you how your friends, your social network, and your connections all work together to improve your life, but nothing is better than doing what you know you're meant to do. Today, you turn the tide toward higher-level authenticity, and it feels incredibly good.

3. Cancer

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Cancer, you see your life in a new light on April 16. Mars in Aries has helped you to spot opportunities in your career sector. You see that there's truly nothing you can't do if you want to rise to the top of any situation. You might not want to be someone else's employee your whole life.

You want to build a side gig that will give you a chance to retire or live more comfortably. With the stellium of planets and now Mars in Aries pushing you to see your potential, you feel driven to reach higher heights. Today's great reveal is all the secret skills you possess that you can capitalize on.

4. Pisces

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You are passionate about so many things, but you realize on April 16 that being spread too thin has left you feeling compromised. With Mars in your sector of personal property and ownership, you're motivated and driven to add value to your life. You want more stuff, and you don't want people to tell you that you're greedy or only thinking of yourself.

Pisces, to combat any negativity from naysayers, you decide to give away what you have to friends or family. You are going to replace items, so why not share in the wealth? This form of generosity feels good to you. It makes your desires not just benefit you but also helps others get what they want and need.

5. Aries

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Aries, with Mars in your sign, during your solar season, you are forward-thinking. You see the world full of opportunities. But to enjoy everything you need in your life, you have to work on your social circle.

Today is the time for making changes to who you hang out with. You know that if you want to be in certain groups, you have to socialize with people who do what you want to do. On April 16, you adjust how you operate. You seek like-minded associates and start to build your life the way you want.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.