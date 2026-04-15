Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 16

On April 16, 2026, hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. So much of this has to do with our own ability to believe it is possible.

The Waning Crescent Moon in Aries is a powerful lunar transit, and on Thursday, it gives us what we need in terms of mental power. We're ready to accept that the future can and will be great, as long as we believe such a fate is possible.

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Life can get better, and now we know it. That's a no-brainer for these astrological signs who are ready to take this dreary attitude and rewrite our stories. We're thinking positively and refusing to accept any more hardship. This works wonders.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

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On April 16, you create for yourself a way out of the darkness that you've bought into for far too long. You said yes to hardships, and they became a seemingly endless part of your life. Now, however, you are saying a firm no.

We all do this, yet it takes a very brave soul to admit that many of the hardships we take on are self-inflicted. You, on the other hand, Cancer, take full responsibility, and that is exactly what sets you free.

There's just too much negativity going on in the world right now. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Aries on Thursday, you want to experience meaningful change. This is when you step up and leave the hardships behind.

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2. Libra

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One of the things that makes this day a whole lot easier for you, Libra, is that the relationship you're presently in seems to be on the up and up. It may be romantic or platonic, but either way, it is a real source of comfort.

Having that be so secure takes a load off your mind. It frees up energy for you to make the rest of your life feel just as easy and hardship-free. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Aries, you do a lot of forgiving and forgetting, and even more healing.

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It may be a strange new feeling for you, but harmony is a keyword on Thursday. You and the people in your life are working in perfect harmony, and this puts an end to the hard times.

3. Pisces

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You're in the process of surrendering, Pisces. You are no longer interested in carrying around the endless bag of burdens that you seem to have with you everywhere you go.

What's beautiful about the Waning Crescent Moon in Aries on April 16 is that it helps you see that these hardships are not needed. You can and will be free of them if you simply let them go. That's exactly what you do on this day.

You've made a conscious decision to opt for happiness and forward motion. The weight of the past is no longer holding you back. You've learned what you needed to learn, and now it's time to move on to bigger and better things.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.