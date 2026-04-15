3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On Thursday, April 16

Three zodiac signs are entering a more fortunate era on April 16, 2026. Thanks to the alignment of Mars and Pluto, we're moving into a very open and easier-to-access financial time in our lives.

Prosperity, while proving rather difficult to obtain at this time in history, is not unheard of. In fact, on Thursday, we find that our previous investments have taken us to this place. This is a day of great change. We are not deterred by the way the world has painted our future.

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On April 16, these astrological signs are taking their fate into their own hands and find that during this energy, it's actually easy to accomplish. We're paving the way for prosperity, and we're doing it with style.

1. Taurus

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When Mars aligns with Pluto on Thursday, you are able to see your own finances clearly enough to take initiative and do something daring with what you have. This gives you great hope, Taurus. It's time to take your finances into your own hands.

You are being advised well. Pay attention to the experts who take an interest in helping you succeed and build wealth. Don't be afraid to ask for help or support, either.

This is the right energy for decisive moves. If you do the right thing on April 16, you set yourself up to feel secure and fortunate for a long time to come. You are making smart choices that bring prosperity into your life. Nicely done!

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2. Leo

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Prosperity was never something you necessarily planned for, mainly because you were always too busy living in the moment. This is a good thing, indeed, Leo. You love life, and you stay present. This allows for so much more joy.

However, that doesn't mean you didn't scrimp and save along the way. The alignment of Mars and Pluto proves that you were right to be conscious of money, even on a small level. You didn't stop spending entirely, but you also didn't throw your money away carelessly.

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You've saved your way into a more fortunate era, even if you did so unconsciously. You are accumulating good fortune as we speak, and you can feel safe knowing that this abundance is not fleeting. It's here to stay.

3. Capricorn

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Because you have always been somewhat disciplined, Capricorn, it only makes sense that you're the one holding the bag of golden coins at the end of this day. You did well, and now you get to acknowledge that. Give yourself a pat on the back!

You have wealth-building energy, and you've always been smart and frugal about money. It's no surprise that prosperity is a given where you're concerned. Welcome to a much more fortunate era of your life.

When Mars aligns with Pluto, you are setting the example for others as to what one can do if they are smart and pay attention to financial trends. Prosperity seems to be a reward for your constant diligence. You deserve all the fortune that is coming your way.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.