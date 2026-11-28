Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for November 29, 2026. Retrograde Uranus in Gemini trines Pluto in Aquarius on Sunday, reminding you that you don't want just any ordinary love. You want something special that feels almost otherworldly, and you can have it.

Retrograde Uranus in Gemini speaks to your desire to merge with someone in the most profound ways possible. I'm talking soul-deep connections, but these don't always come easily. You have to be willing to do whatever it takes to have it in your life. Give yourself over to this bond and the mysterious ways it’s meant to change everything.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 29, 2026:

Aries

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Choose the person you truly want, Aries. Love isn’t about talking yourself into what feels like the best option or the one that makes the most sense. Love isn't about logic at all!

You need to choose the person who lights up your soul. Who brings you a new perspective on life. On Sunday, express your feelings and take a chance on the love you truly want, even if it seems utterly inconvenient.

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Taurus

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Love is meant to take you by surprise, Taurus. Sure, it'd be nice if all of your plans turned out the way you hoped. But where's the fun in that?

There's beauty and magic to be found in the connections that defy what you once thought you wanted for yourself. Your priorities are shifting, and suddenly it seems so clear. Follow your heart because you deserve this.

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Gemini

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Don’t underestimate the power of the divine, Gemini. Give yourself over to the universe and pay attention to all the little ways it's speaking to you.

You won’t necessarily find the love you’re searching for around the next corner, but in some little forgotten hamlet overseas. Let yourself take chances and embrace new adventures. On Sunday, trust that what you want is also seeking you.

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Cancer

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Don't get so stuck in your ways that you miss what's right in front of you, Cancer. You need to be willing to reimagine what a romantic partnership could be. You don't want to go back into anything resembling your past, and that means you've got to create something new.

On Sunday, hold space for the unconventional so you can chase your dreams and also create what truly resonates. You might end up redefining relationships altogether, but it will be worth it to find what’s truly meant for you.

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Leo

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You aren’t meant to ever settle, Leo. This means that no matter how devoted you are to a partner, you can't feel like you’ve settled down or given up your dreams for what society tells you that you should want. That will get suffocating fast.

On Sunday, breathe new life into your relationship or into how you perceive love. You can have what you want and also have a relationship. But you need to stay true to yourself every step of the way.

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Virgo

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Let go of what's holding you back, Virgo. You limit yourself when you think there's only one path for you to take. That there's only one way of living, or even of loving.

As an earth sign, you have many positive and grounding attributes, but you need to open your mind and heart to all that is possible. On Sunday, be willing to change how you thought your life would go. Let love surprise you.

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Libra

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There is someone you are deeply connected to, Libra. But logically, you can’t see how it would work with them.

Whether it’s because of distance or personal differences, you’ve tried to walk the line of letting yourself enjoy this connection without actually committing to it. But all of that starts to change on Sunday. Maybe you can have it all after all.

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Scorpio

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You’re allowed to do what’s best for you, Scorpio. In fact, you should. This is a time of transformation and of gaining freedom. That doesn't mean a breakup or even heartache is in store, but you need to understand that your life is yours alone.

On Sunday, stop living for other people or making choices based on what they want. You can’t be afraid to venture off on your own or take new chances. That's the only way to find the love you’re searching for.

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Sagittarius

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Try something new, Sagittarius. This doesn’t necessarily mean trying someone new (though that's not out of the question). On Sunday, you're encouraged to shift how you’ve been approaching relationships.

Instead of playing it safe or keeping your options open, start to honor the one you truly want. You can grow this connection or even get this person back if you’re separated. But it all comes down to what you say. Be open and honest. Then back it up with action. If you do, there’s no limit to what can grow here.

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Capricorn

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You won’t find what you’re looking for in your old routines, Capricorn. I know you've found comfort in living your life a certain way. And I can't blame you for wanting to stick with what works. But that doesn’t mean it’s what’s meant for you.

On Sunday, you need to be willing to embrace newness. Take risks and make changes to improve your relationship or attract someone who’s actually on your level. It can be difficult to leave your comfort zone behind, but you deserve so much more than an ordinary love.

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Aquarius

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Love is in the air, Aquarius, and the options for romance are endless. Of course, at a certain point, you'll need to choose just one. But that time isn't here yet! You can explore all that surrounds you. And I don't just mean potential partners, but ways of living and even places you may want to move to.

Everything seems possible on Sunday. While this is a good thing, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by it all. Just keep holding space for all the options and checking in with yourself about what resonates most. That will always be what you’re meant to choose.

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Pisces

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You will always be your own home, Pisces. When you were younger and more idealistic, you saw love as the ability to find home in another. But all that is different now, and much healthier.

This doesn't mean the magic is gone from love. With you, how could it be? It's just that you’re unlocking a new level of divine soul connections. Nothing can compare to being fully chosen for all that you are.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.