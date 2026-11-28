Daily horoscopes for November 29 have a bit of intensity waiting for all the astrological signs. The Moon in Leo squares Mercury in Scorpio on Sunday and makes people more opinionated than usual, but also easily swayed.

It's certainly not a day to make a big decision. Chances are you'll feel differently about it tomorrow. The Leo Moon makes it easier to relax and get your mind off things in the meantime. Think less and feel more today. It'll all work out!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's astrology has you wearing your heart fully exposed on your sleeve. The Leo Moon in your creativity zone makes that risk you've been debating taking seem like a very good idea.

The Moon squares Mercury in Scorpio, your house of vulnerability, which makes you hyperaware of what people might think about this risk. Don't project, Aries! If you're not sure, just ask.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Mercury in your relationships zone makes it more likely for your conversations to get deep quickly. On November 29, the Leo Moon's in your home zone so those kind of conversations aren't really your vibe today.

If a someone brings up a touchy subject when you're trying to relax, do your best not to get defensive. There's a lot of stubborn fixed energy in the air on Sunday, Taurus. So take a beat before responding. Woooooosah!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Get ready for a busy day, Gemini. The Moon in Leo brings a lot of energy to your communication zone on Sunday which means you can expect a lot of calls and messages.

Mercury in your daily routine zone tells me you really want to get into deep focus mode. It's square to the Leo Moon makes distractions likely. Don't let 'em throw you off.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Mercury in Scorpio, your fun zone, can sometimes make you take people's behavior personally. Leo is a prideful zodiac sign so when it squares Mercury from your house of self-worth on November 29, someone's distance might feel like a personal attack.

Doesn't mean that's true, Cancer. Sunday's horoscope doesn't want you to address anything with this person today. Wait it out.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The Moon in your sign makes you overestimate how much people actually recognize how you feel. On November 29, you're at risk of assuming a family member or someone you live with is on the same wavelength with you about something because Mercury in Scorpio's in your home zone.

It's not the best day for hard conversations. But if you do get the urge to say something, just make sure you give this person a chance to give their point of view.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On November 29, you're gonna have a lot more peace if you simply take what people say at face value. Mercury in Scorpio, your zone of thought and communication, makes more likely than usual to overthink texts and tone.

Since the Leo Moon's in your house of rest, your fuse is shorter on Sunday. Don't forget, Virgo. Your thoughts create your reality.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's astrology makes it likely that money makes things weird between you and a friend on November 29. When Mercury in Scorpio, your money zone, square the Leo Moon in your friendships house, feeling underappreciated is more likely.

If this person has a history of taking advantage of your kindness, Libra, there's only so many chances you can give. But it's just as likely wires got crossed somewhere. In that case, things can turn around.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's horoscope has you entering your boss era on November 29. Mercury's in your sign so it's easier to lock in. The Leo Moon's in your house of authority so leading people and being visible actually comes naturally to you today.

The square aspect does represent tension, though. It's a sign that people might see you taking the lead as being too bossy. Constructive feedback only, Scorpio!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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It's so hard to change people's minds, Sagittarius. Most times it's best to just call certain conversations and let people think what they're gonna think.

Remember that on November 29 when Mercury in your house of suspicion squares the Leo Moon in your philophy zone. It puts you at risk of acting self-righteous. Better to let things go!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The Leo Moon's in your intimacy zone on November 29 which makes you keep your cards extra close to your chest. Expect people to notice if you're more quiet than usual on Sunday. Mercury in Scorpio, your house of friends, has true friends easily clocking your vibe.

Today's astrology might try to convince you that you can't trust anyone. You know better than that, Capricorn. Those specific people you know have your back still do.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's horoscope wants you to let someone know you're busy before putting your phone on DND. Otherwise they might think you're making a statement about your relationship that's likely not the case.

It's best to be proactive because on November 29, the Leo Moon square Mercury in Scorpio makes you so focused on work that a certain person could feel shut down. A few words of affirmation go a long way!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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One step at a time, Pisces! Sunday's astrology might try to convince you to give up on something you thought you'd be done by now.

Don't fall for the trap. That's the Leo Moon in your daily habits zone stressing out your nervous system. Keep your eyes on the prize!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.