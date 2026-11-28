This December, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. It's about time, too, because they've each been through so much this year. By the end of the month, both Saturn and Neptune turn direct in Aries, moving life forward again. Jupiter goes retrograde, but this actually gives luck a second chance to reach us. Good times await!

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury is direct and out of its shadow period. That means once Venus leaves its retrograde shadow on December 15, and all is back to normal after the double retrograde in you zodiac sign in November. Confusion's clearing up, Scorpio. Finances start improving and you won’t feel so drained anymore.

Venus transits through your sign from December 4 until it leaves Scorpio on January 7, 2027. Venus is a lucky planet and as she transits your sign, you benefit in many ways. This aspect tends to attract others because you're so naturally magnetic. Your social life improves. You could easily meet a new love if you're looking for it. Since Venus rules money, this is a prime time to make more money because higher-ups are more impressed with you.

Advertisement

Mars is the planet of action and while it's in Virgo this month, your energy is directed toward your social life and long term goals. Virgo's a zodiac sign that is all about stability so this is a great time for socializing and making progress in terms of personal goals and networking.

From December 21 to January 20, Capricorn Sun's in your communication zone. This usually leads to taking more short trips and hanging out with your closest friends. Expect to be busier day to day, but it'll be fine becaue you'll also have a lot more mental clarity.

By the end of December you have a sense of empowerment and relief. Get ready to feel good about your life again!

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Mercury in Scorpio is out of its shadow period as December begins and Venus in Libra leaves its shadow about mid-month. This means life is finally getting back on track for you after the two powerful retrogrades this fall.

Scorpio is a zodiac sign that you are highly compatible with and Venus joins Mercury here from December 4 until January 7. Scorpio is the sign that rules your house of travel and learning. This makes your intuition even stronger than usual. It also expands your mind and shift your thoughts toward long-term goals. You'll find joy in learning new things or discussing your personal world view or those of others.

Advertisement

Mars is in Virgo transiting through your relationship zone for the next few months. Since Mars rules action and passion, this could easily ignite new relationships or bring more passion into old ones. Since Mars actually rules your money zone, this placement can very well increase your finances.

December’s Full Moon falls in Cancer (one of your most compatible signs, by the way), the zodiac sign that rules your house of love, romance, friends and fun. A Full Moon in this house brings feelings out into the open. It wouldn't surprised me at all if you experience an emotional breakthrough.

Pisces, this is a great month to connect with the inner child within and experience the wonder of the holiday season almost like you did when you were a kid. Since Cancer’s ruler is the emotional Moon, spending time with family or close friends gives you a feeling of overall peace and harmony. A happy ending to the year!

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Mercury in Scorpio is out of its shadow phase and transiting through your house of romance and friends. This means you'll communicate more and likely participate in more activities geared toward fun after a long, less-than-perfect fall.

Venus leaves its post-retrograde shadow phase mid-month and joins Mercury in Scorpio on December 4. This is a prime time for romance (or meeting someone significant if you're single). If you have a partner, expect more romance and good times just in time for the holiday season. It's actually one of the best times of the year for you!

Advertisement

Mars is transiting through Virgo in your zone of communication and thought. Virgo's a very compatible zodiac sign so this gives you a lot more mental clarity and you'll feel far more social. Mars in Virgo also brings about much more stability, something you crave.

The Sun leaves Sagittarius for Capricorn on December 21, putting the spotlight on committed partnerships. This is when your attention will shift from you to other people in your life, especially if you have a partner. The Sun brings clarity and light to things, so you'll gain more clarity about a personal or professional partnership.

This month’s Full Moon on December 24 falls in your sign, Cancer! This is a profoundly personal Full Moon since this year also began with a Full Moon in your sign. This finally brings closure to certain things you've outgrown. Trusting your gut works in your favor because this is a highly intuitive Full Moon. Don’t be surprised if you have vivid dreams for a few days at the end of the year.

Advertisement

By the end of December, your confidence and charisma get a big boost. You'll get to welcome a sense of closure on many fronts and be focused on the future. Just in time for the New Year.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.