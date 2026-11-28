The Leo Moon square Mercury in Scorpio is quite a powerful energy for five zodiac signs on November 29. Sunday’s horoscopes have them fully prepared to show everyone who’s boss.

When Mercury’s in Scorpio, it’s easy to suss out pretty much anything anyone’s trying to hide. The Leo Moon makes people extra expressive and the square aspect between the two acts like a truth serum. This energy gives a few astrological signs an incredible opening to step into their power. Go forth!

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1. Leo

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The Moon in your zodiac sign has your confidence at an 11 out of 10. You’re giving off a lot of light on Sunday. Don’t be surprised when people try to steal some of it. You're no stranger to people aura farming around you, Leo. But it’s the true energy vampires you want to be on the lookout for today.

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No sweat off your back, though. Mercury’s in Scorpio, so November 29 is a day when you’ll know right off the bat when someone’s got the evil eye on you. This energy also makes it very easy to protect your peace.

The best part of your horoscope today? The powerful sense of emotional freedom you get when you say your piece. People actually appreciate this kind of directness. Energy vampires, be gone!

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you don’t typically like being in the spotlight. You prefer flying under the radar until the time is right to strike. Well, the time for that arrives on November 29.

The Leo Moon in your career zone makes you more eager to be recognized for your hard work the way you deserve. Of course, that requires actually showing off a bit. What’s so empowering about Sunday’s horoscope for you is that you don’t have to try very hard for that to happen.

Mercury in your sign has people paying close attention to everything you say and do. A nightmare for you on any other day, but not today. This actually works in your favor. Enjoy the view from the top!

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3. Aries

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On November 29, the Leo Moon in your zone of joy squares Mercury in Scorpio, your house of vulnerability. This makes you feel ready to be completely honest with yourself about what (and who) genuinely makes you happy.

The payoff for this kind of boldness is immediate. And deeply rewarding, because doing what you truly love makes you feel fully alive again. You’re about to find out how good things can get when you just be yourself!

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4. Aquarius

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Work-life balance has been a big theme for you lately. Get ready for it to come to a head on November 29 as the Leo Moon rises in your relationships zone and squares Mercury in your career zone.

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The square aspect in astrology is a tense one, so it wouldn’t surprise me if someone you care about deeply confronts you about being distant lately. This is a powerful turning point for this relationship. Mercury in Scorpio encourages you to open up instead of brushing this person off.

People can't be there for you if they don't know you'd like them to be, Aquarius. Now that they actually know what’s going on, they can step up. What a relief!

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5. Taurus

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Sunday’s horoscope brings a powerful breakthrough in your personal life. The Leo Moon in your home and family zone squaring Mercury in Scorpio, your house of relationships, gets rid of any passive-aggressiveness so you can finally get past an annoying situation at home.

Pride is a big theme for both Leo and Scorpio, which is likely the problem here. Like you, these are two fixed signs that are used to being right. When they square each other on November 29, everyone decides to just be direct which resolves things a lot faster than you might think. Finally, you can move on!

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.