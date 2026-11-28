Four zodiac signs start attracting abundance and luck so easily on November 29, 2026. They can thank the Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo for that.

The more willing you are to be seen on Sunday, the more good fortune you attract. When you lead with your heart, you make your own luck. Celebrating your progress and realizing your self-worth puts you in the exact spot where abundance can find you. Cheers to that!

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1. Taurus

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Will Smith sang it best in the Shark Tale soundtrack: "You don't have to chase what you can attract." That's the lesson you learn on November 29, Taurus. Your natural magnetism is powerful enough to attract what is meant for you.

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When opportunity knocks on Sunday, it would be in your best interest to answer. You couldn't ignore it anyway. At some point, all that knocking is going to get on your nerves until you answer it.

When you do, what's waiting on the other side? A rewarding conversation reminds you that, even though your accomplishments deserve recognition, your heart does too. For your best efforts and generosity, something of value is given to you. All you have to do is receive it.

2. Sagittarius

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Having the moon in your fellow fire sign means one thing. Be bold. Set the world ablaze with your curiosity and insatiable thirst for life. Show folks why you choose to live the way you do, Sagittarius. Not to prove anything to them. You're just here to inspire them.

Whether you Say Yes to the Dress or accept that lingering invitation, taking a chance on it is really taking a chance on you. On November 29, act first, and let the universe surprise you.

You're not meant to know what's ahead. What brings you good fortune on Sunday is your willingness to leap before you know where you'll land, trusting the universe to catch you in the most spectacular way possible.

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3. Pisces

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I bet you didn't see this coming. And to be quite honest, that's the point for you today. On November 29, you attract luck when you trust yourself, Pisces. No, seriously. As Jewel sang, follow your heart, your intuition. Not only will it lead you in the right direction, but it will also lead you to financial and spiritual increase. Do I have your attention now?

The Waning Leo Moon encourages you to embrace self-confidence. Self-belief is what summons good fortune into your life. It's what funds your every wish and whim. It's what makes you want to dream the impossible dream, and then live it so fully that other people want to follow you and chase their wildest dreams too.

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This isn't the time to overthink or doubt yourself. This is the time to go out on a limb and remember that, like Red Bull, you sure have some wings.

4. Virgo

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Here's a discovery that will knock your socks off, Virgo. There's nothing left for you to do. You've already set yourself up in the best way to attract everything you've ever wanted. November 29 is the day you see your ship come in, overflowing with money and gold like a scene from DuckTales. Are you Scrooge McDuck?

When I said you make your own luck at the beginning of this horoscope, I was especially talking about you, Virgo. You are filled with all the magic you need to create life-changing moments. Even better, you don't expect a detail you remembered or a connection you maintained to suddenly prove invaluable. But that's what happens on Sunday.

Be ready to be celebrated for your successes as well as your integrity. You know who you are, but more importantly, you know your worth. That is why you are being rewarded for staying consistent, no matter what.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.