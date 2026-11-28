Picture this: an open door. Inside is everything you spend most of your time thinking about. But then, as the door slowly closes, you suddenly realize you're standing on the outside. You're moments away from being separated from what's been on your mind. Are you ready to do that, or do you have unfinished business?

On Angel Number Day 11/29, the illuminating energy of 11 sheds light on what 29 is ready to shut out of your life for good. Your choice depends on whether you're ready to let it go. Closure is coming on Sunday. Are you gonna stay in the past or take this opportunity to step into the future? It's up to you.

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1. Taurus

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Angel Number Day 11/29 is getting you to admit what you already saw coming. There's a situation you need to come to grips with, Taurus. On November 29, the universe is leaving you no say in the matter.

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The door closing isn't as much a surprise to you as it is an inevitability. But this isn't just about the universe pushing you to let it go. That's a given, and quite frankly, the part you already knew was coming. Sunday is about you finally understanding that you need to let it go, because once you do, you are one step closer to your fate.

2. Aquarius

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Dare I say that, of all the signs, you are the least concerned about the door closing on Angel Number Day 11/29. You couldn't care less if this situation was pushed out of your life, because you didn't invite it in the first place.

Honestly, you're so over it that you are begging the universe to take it back to wherever it came from. On November 29, you plan to retrace your steps, because if you can remember how this started, you can officially disconnect the source.

3. Scorpio

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If Angel Number Day 11/29 were a tarot card, it would be Death. Hold on, Scorpio. Don't freak out just yet. I know that sounds scary, but no one is actually dying. This card, and this day, represents transformation. It's about divine endings and new beginnings.

It doesn't matter whether you saw this coming or if you feel ready. Your idea of timing is unimportant. On Sunday, the universe makes that much clear. Ready or not, it's time to cross the threshold so you can be reborn on the other side of the closing door.

4. Cancer

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If I'm being honest, Cancer, this is less of an open door for you, and more of an open window. The truth is that you already let the door close on this situation, but for whatever reason, you keep looking back at what you left behind. Are you experiencing some regret? Or just remembering where you came from?

Well, both can be true. As the lyrics to "Let Her Go" say, "You only need the light when it's burning low. Only miss the sun when it starts to snow." That's not one-dimensional. You can regret losing the light, but without the darkness, you wouldn't have anything to compare its brightness to. Angel Number Day 11/29 helps you see this perspective. You might miss what you left behind, but that doesn't mean you made the wrong choice.

5. Aries

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Acceptance is big for you on Angel Number Day 11/29, Aries. After coming to terms with what's on the other side of that open door, you're ready to move on. It's time to start a new leg of your journey.

On Sunday, you're finally ready to trust the universe and see what happens. Stepping into new territory is scary, especially when you don't know the lay of the land. You don't even have a map to guide the way. But faith and courage got you here, and maintaining them will lead you even further.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.