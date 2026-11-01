Your Love Horoscope For November 2: Relationships Look A Lil' Different After Monday

The only constant in life is change, which is made very clear by the love horoscopes for November 2, 2026. The North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo on Monday, calling each zodiac sign to make some changes in the way they approach relationships.

Making this more intense is the South Node in Leo. The shadow side of Leo is wanting to be placed on a pedestal or even placing yourself on one. It’s thinking about what you want to receive rather than what you have to give. Yet, the North Node in Aquarius means giving each other respect and appreciation even on the hard days. Especially on the hard days. It’s time to grow.

Love horoscopes for Monday, November 2, 2026:

Aries

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Something happens on Monday that changes how you think about love. You often seek extremes in your romantic life so you can experience the intensity of emotions. However, there is something to be said for truly being friends first.

Rather than solely looking for romance, try to recognize the importance of friendship. You shouldn’t actually date anyone that you wouldn’t want to have as a friend anyway, Aries.

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Taurus

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If you want a relationship to work then you actually need to be willing to invest in it. While you have no problem doing what’s necessary for your career, you don’t often take the same stance in your personal life.

But this is precisely what you need to do. Love doesn’t run on autopilot, Taurus. Rather than just showing up for big events or photo ops, truly be present with the person you love on Monday.

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Gemini

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Let life surprise you on Monday, Gemini. You sometimes get so bogged down in what you think you know that you forget to leave room for the unexpected.

The energy on November 2 is urging you to challenge your previous views and what you’ve come to expect from love. This will help you take new risks and understand how expansive your purpose can really be in this lifetime.

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Cancer

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You have been burned in the past. No one is arguing that, Cancer. However, don't let it harden you too much. Be sure that you’re still letting people in.

As much as part of your story has been about learning to thrive on your own, that doesn’t mean you can't or shouldn't let anyone else in. You don't want to get so comfortable being alone that you’re shutting down opportunities for love.

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Leo

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You should never feel limited by your relationship. But that also means you shouldn’t ever use your relationship as a scapegoat for the life you wished you were living.

Be cautious with making everything the fault of your partner on November 2 as you need to understand the power of your own decisions. Be ready to take accountability and to figure out how to forge a new path together.

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Virgo

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Try to ground yourself in what is real on November 2. Both in your relationship and in your life. Focus on how it all feels to you and what you actually want.

This can help you challenge the inner narrative so that you can overcome your fears and begin to write a new story.

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Libra

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Don’t be afraid to create your own path on Monday, Libra. You have a habit of putting your close relationships first. Which is a strength until you let it start defining your romantic choices.

Be sure that you’re honoring your own desire for commitment and togetherness. Your friends are a wonderful part of your life, but not only can they not take the place of a romantic relationship, but they can’t be the reason for the choices you make.

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Scorpio

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On November 2, you are being urged to find and choose what feels most authentic for you in all areas of your life. But you’re also not meant to do it alone. Don’t forget who your people are, Scorpio.

In the past, you tried to distance yourself from certain relationships. However, all that is changing on Monday when you start realizing not only what you really want but also the people who have always been there for you.

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Sagittarius

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It doesn’t matter how your life looks for others, Sagittarius. You’ve sacrificed too much of what you want in order to keep up appearances.

You left behind certain people and relationships all because you couldn’t see how to bring them into your current life. Missing the point that you were meant to start a brand-new one. November 2 is all about you choosing for you.

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Capricorn

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You have had a very set vision of what you envision for your life and relationship. This has always come with a certain status or financial level.

However, true value and abundance aren't always about money. On November 2, be open to redefining what your best life and love actually look like, Capricorn. Pour into what will bring true fulfillment.

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Aquarius

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You are allowed to start over as many times as you need, Aquarius. Forget about those who only have something negative to say when you mention starting over or a new relationship.

You have always been destined to follow your own unique path. This means that more than most, your relationships are usually representative of your own growth. You will outgrow people as you continue to evolve and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

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Pisces

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Your gift is always being able to see things others can’t. But because you’ve been through so much, you’ve begun leaning on reality more than your intuition. Yet, this isn’t who you truly are, Pisces.

In order to find the love you seek and end up in the life that’s meant for you, listen to your intuition. Even when it differs from reality. Just because you can’t see how something will work out doesn’t mean that it won’t.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.