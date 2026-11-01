5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes This Monday, November 2

Venus is retrograde in Libra, and it's finally out of the critical degrees. As a result, five zodiac signs have good horoscopes this Monday, November 2, 2026.

Venus rules love, and when she's retrograde, she helps you heal and learn to love yourself. That means that things feel a little less intense internally. Five astrology signs are thinking about what they need right now, but it doesn't feel quite as urgent.

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1. Aries

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The story flips, and someone is trying to win back your trust instead of asking you to compromise your integrity. On Monday, a disappointment broke you to the core. You genuinely really wanted the relationship to work, but in that moment you started to question whether it was possible.

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The situation feels different than the past. Instead of making promises, someone who disappoints you shows a change of heart. Venus retrograde gives you the clarity to know that everyone makes mistakes. Even though it's not easy to let your guard down, you're willing to step back and see if things can be made right again.

2. Leo

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Leo, you have been waiting to get information from a particular source. It's been so long that you've actually given up. On Monday, you receive a much-needed email concerning exactly what's been on your mind. You finally realize that you hadn't been forgotten. It was just some complications that were unaddressed until now. You can pick right up where you left off.

The best part is that the timing didn't get lost at all. It actually improved circumstances for you. Because Venus is retrograde, it's still a good idea to double-check everything. You can find errors now, so make sure everything runs smoothly.

3. Libra

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It's been a long time since you've really taken a good look at yourself. You have been living life in the fast lane and haven't had much time for self-care. On Monday, something reminds you of things that you really enjoyed. You decide to stop making excuses and prioritize your body.

You slow down a little bit, and it's a nice change of pace. You don't want stress to ruin the day. Being in retrograde has really done you a favor. Instead of looking at what other people like about you, you start to see what you love about yourself.

4. Capricorn

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You work really hard to be someone that people admire and respect. That's why you're so careful about the company you keep and what you say when you're in public. An old professional friend reconnects with you, perhaps on social media or in person. They recognize your ambition and notice that you feel stuck.

Because you have a strong work ethic and high standards in everything you do, they have no problem recommending you for a new opportunity. This is the big break you've been waiting for, and it arrives on Monday.

5. Pisces

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Venus rules money, and right now she's helping you to do mini reviews of your finances. When it comes to work and making money, you've felt overwhelmed and alone. You aren't a complainer, but you have been thinking you should talk to someone you trust about it.

Venus retrograde has you seeing that friends are there for you, even if that means you're asking for money. You come across a financial situation you didn't realize needed attention. It's a little more than you thought you could handle, and it puts you in quite a tough spot.

Talking with someone helps them give you insight into what to do next. You discover your friends are actually quite resourceful. They have good advice or have been in your shoes. One might even decide they can spot you for now, until you can pay them back later.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.