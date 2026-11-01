Love & Success Arrive For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On November 2

Three zodiac sins are in for a treat! Love and success finally arrive into their lives on November 2, 2026 thanks to the growing power of Jupiter Direct.

So, if you are born under the sun sign of Virgo, Scorpio or Aquarius, do not be surprised if relationships start improving now in a big way along with some major abundance in the other important areas of your life. Take a look in the mirror, smile that happy smile, and know that so much happiness is knocking on your door now. All you have to do is answer it. Thank you, universe!

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1. Virgo

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It might be new (or even stronger) love that knocks on November 2, or it may just be some major success in an area of life you're passionate about. But Virgo, your life is about to level up in all the right ways.

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Jupiter direct supports the idea of growth, and today that growth is applied to something that's a positive force in your life. Count yourself in as one of the lucky ones.

Why you may have stopped feeling hopeful about your life lately, that all ends on Monday as the very thing you've wanted most is possible. And why not! You deserve all the good stuff in the world and, let's be real, you've waited your turn.

2. Scorpio

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It's time to shake off that bad mood, Scorpio, and get yourself back into the mindset where all things will possibly turn out good and that you can have yourself a wonderful life.

During Jupiter direct, possibility becomes a probability so your best bet would be to keep an open mind and know that all the love and success you've been dreaming of is out there, waiting for you to acknowledge it. Yes, YOU.

Whatever you're feeling insecure about, it's no longer working. You can't stay defensive forever, so why bother. Enjoy the love, the life, the beauty of all that surrounds you. Let it in! It's yours.

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3. Aquarius

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In some way, you are always in love, Aquarius. Sometimes it's with people you don't even know, or may never meet, but that's OK because it still feels like love. Who's to say it isn't?

Still, during Jupiter direct, the universe reverberates that love and abundance back to you and on November 2, you may actually get to see some real results for all the work and hope you've put out there.

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During this transit, love finds you on your own terms, and you allow it into your life. You aren't afraid anymore. Yes, it's real, and no, it's not scary. Let yourself be loved, Aquarius! It's time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.