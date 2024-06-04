Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The Venus Star Point, or Venus Cazimi as it is also called, will occur in Gemini on June 5, bringing magical new energy into each zodiac sign's love horoscope this Wednesday. As Venus travels into the heart of the Sun, it is renewed, confident and enamored — a beautiful new cycle of love begins! Miracles are possible now. Anticipate dramatic turnarounds and improvements in your relationship. Get ready to turn the page of the past to start anew.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on June 5, 2024:

Aries

Let yourself dust off whatever heartbreak or hurt from the past still affects how you show up in your current relationship. What you are building now is not like before — which also means it’s time to really share your feelings with your partner. Take that step and create the new beginning you want in love.

Taurus

Just because you’ve always approached love a certain way doesn’t mean you have to keep it that way. You get to decide what you will create and accept from others, which means that it’s also time to step back into your own power. Don’t be afraid to say you want it all, because it’s also exactly what you deserve.

Gemini

The love you attract will only ever mirror the love you have for yourself. Not because you are worthy of more, but because it can be challenging to receive affection deeper than what you’ve been able to develop within yourself. Take this chance and start a brand-new love affair with yourself, and don’t be afraid to raise your standards.

Cancer

Falling in love sometimes means getting carried away by that little bubble of love. The only reason this hasn’t worked out in the past is because of who you’ve chosen, not because love itself is flawed. Let yourself have hope and enjoy that bubble of romance as letting yourself expect the best will help you genuinely have the new beginning you want.

Leo

You might realize that you can’t figure out your current romantic situation by yourself. Whether you’re unsure about a particular offer or saying yes to a new date, recognize that you don’t have to figure everything out on your own. You have people in your life who love you and want to help, so it’s time to open up and use the positive connections in your life to process what you’ve been going through so you can truly feel confident in whatever you choose.

Virgo

Become softer for love. Let yourself create space for your partner to show up, trusting that they will. Often, you want someone to be more intentional in how they love you, yet you don’t always create the space for that to happen. Trust that you have a secure foundation in your relationship and that it’s okay to enter an era of softness and ease.

Libra

Create a new phase of experiencing all you can with your partner. Just as you don’t like to be boxed into anything, neither do they. You can’t really complain about not doing anything new together if you don’t initiate it. Relationships grow through the ability to try new things and experiences together — and in this case, it also will help you see you don’t necessarily need a new relationship to have a new beginning.

Scorpio

It’s time to change how you think about relationships, which also means how you approach matters of the heart. In order to actually have different outcomes moving forward, you need to change how you approach situations. When you realize that what you send out is what you attract, you can then ensure that you become the partner you hope to call into your life.

Sagittarius

As much as love is meant to be enjoyed, it also needs a dose of seriousness. Whether this is through better understanding the feelings of everyone involved or simply realizing you can’t keep approaching love as all fun and games and expect to attract a life partner, it’s time to let your love mature. There’s still room for spontaneity but now there can also be a consisten foundation.

Capricorn

You must become determined to follow your heart. You understand that you have this deep desire for a sacred and peaceful connection in your life, but that also means you must become more intentional in creating it. Even the smallest shifts can allow more of the connection you want, which begins with being vulnerable with your partner and reminding them they are one of the best parts of your day.

Aquarius

Your feelings matter. At times, they matter more than anything else in your life because if you’re not truly feeling something, there is no talking you into it. Pay attention to how you feel, notice what brings you joy and make sure that you only invest your energy into what truly resonates with your heart. When you prioritize your feelings, you set the standard for your partner to do that as well.

Pisces

Cancel your plans and arrange for a night in with your love. Turn off the phones and sink deeply into the space of connection you have created. In this moment, that’s all that matters, and that’s okay. You’ve spent a long time working to create what you now have, so making time to receive it and fully enjoy it is the best way to continue attracting more of it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.