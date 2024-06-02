Love Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign On June 3

On Monday, June 3, Mercury will move into Gemini, bringing a greater need to speak from your heart so there is no mistaking how you feel. Mercury, the planet of communication, will move into Gemini and will help you become more expressive with matters of the heart. Gemini can help you understand what you need to be happy in this moment and fulfilled in the future. As long as you lean into this, you can be sure to speak not only from the heart, but to do so with truth and courage.

Love horoscopes for June 3, 2024:

Aries

There is no such thing as playing it safe when it comes to love. Love asks that you take risks and go all in. Say too much and then say more. Don’t feel like you need to keep the cards close to your chest at this time, but instead take a chance and let that person know exactly how you feel about them — because you can rest assured it’s mutual.

Taurus

When you know you are worth everything, you can also ensure that is all you will accept. While this can affect the type of relationship you create, it can also help you receive more of the love and support that you need, too. Don’t be afraid to really open up about the kind of relationship you deserve, because by doing so, you will also be able to attract it.

Gemini

This is your time to shine as so many planets are now in your sign. But this also means that you are being guided to deeply embrace your sense of authenticity. You don’t have to try to be the perfect partner, only yourself — because that will be enough for the person meant for you. When you let yourself be seen for who you really are, you can finally feel loved for simply being yourself.

Cancer

You might have dreamt of meeting your soul mate or finally coming together with your twin flame. Love feels almost magical right now — or at least that is what you are looking for. Remember that to have that incredible relationship, you also have to open up and let your partner know what has been in your heart.

Leo

You might find that the love you’ve been dreaming of is actually someone that’s already been in your life. Whether it’s a co-worker or friend, you might realize that you feel deeply for someone you haven’t previously considered as romantic material. It’s never too late to move someone out of the friend zone. In fact, beginning like that can help build the strongest relationship.

Virgo

You have a deep desire to feel seen and recognized by your partner at this time. While you also need to be able to pat yourself on the back and show up as your true self, it’s also okay to ask for what you need. If you are feeling unappreciated or even as though you’re lacking connection, take power back and let your partner know what it is you’ve been feeling so that you can change things for the better.

Libra

You might develop a new love interest or even meet someone while you’re out living your incredible life. The theme right now for you is ‘new,’ which also means you’re done with past comfort zones or simply accepting anyone’s companionship to avoid being alone. Don’t be afraid to start over or even approach a new idea with your partner, because embracing the new also allows your romantic life to keep growing.

Scorpio

You are craving a deep and profound intimate connection with your partner or even prospective new love. But this intimacy goes beyond solely the physical and into the emotional and spiritual bond you seek with another. Make sure that you approach love transparently and honestly as what you receive will only reflect where you are with yourself.

Sagittarius

It feels like all you can think about lately is love. While wondering if you’re in a relationship that’s truly meant for you is common, you also need to honor any feelings you’re having. You are going to move into deeper commitment in your relationship, but you also want to make sure it’s with the right person.

Capricorn

Try to open up your connection so that you create a space where you and your partner can share more about how you’re both feeling and what you need to feel like your best self. You might even be considering couples counseling. But even if that’s not the case, look at activities you can do together that won’t only create a deeper bond but will also help each of you feel like your best selves.

Aquarius

Romantic commitment isn’t just about a ring, but also celebrating what you’ve built in your union. When you approach lovethis way, it’s not about anything that you’re giving up for your relationship but instead what you stand to gain. Commitment, especially the kind that comes from your heart, won’t just bring greater freedom but also a life of true joy.

Pisces

Just because you like your space doesn’t mean you’re not dreaming of someone you can share it with. But that also means that you get to decide what that means. Don’t feel like you have to choose between two opposites, but be brave enough to say what would fulfill all your needs — both those for intimacy and independence. You get to decide how to create your forever love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.