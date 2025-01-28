Life Drastically Improves For 4 Zodiac Signs Once Uranus Retrograde Ends On January 30

Four lucky zodiac signs see drastic improvements in their lives as Uranus retrograde comes to an end on January 30. Uranus retrogrades for about five months every year and turning direct drastically improving the lives of four zodiac signs. When Uranus turns direct, bottled-up or latent energies are acted on by design, or at times it could seem the changes happen unexpectedly.

Uranus-fueled events often seem shocking, but they are usually the inevitable result of a situation that is no longer working. Uranus wakes us up to what is really occurring in our lives for better or worse.

While retrograde Uranus may seem ‘asleep,’ when it turns direct, we experience brilliant ideas and epiphanies. Uranus is known as the Great Awakener because it tends to illuminate hidden potential and bring unexpected and unusual events and at times complete and radical change to the forefront. When Uranus turns direct we often see significant events that occur on the world stage as well as our personal lives.

Life drastically improves for four zodiac signs once Uranus turns direct on January 30, 2025:

1. Aries

Uranus has been retrograde in your second house of money for the past five months, causing a slowdown in money or income or other issues connected to money. On the other hand, over the past five months, you may have done some deep thinking about money, your job, and any changes you would like to implement.

Once Uranus turns direct, you can gain some clarity about where you want to go and how to get there. Uranus’ direct motion can bring on a period of increased energy to initiate change. You become determined to break free of any old patterns holding you back. You may feel a renewed sense of independence and refusal to let others dictate or hold you back, especially financially.

You may experience a sudden job change or opportunity, or even pursue a totally different career path than what you expect. Since the second house also rules the concept of value, which includes how we value ourselves, you may experience a significant shift in personal values, self-esteem, or self-perception.

2. Cancer

As Uranus ‘wakes up’ from its long retrograde, you may experience shifts in your social groups, who you want to associate with, and even the company you work for. Uranus is currently in your 11th house, which rules your hopes and wishes, so you may begin to pay more attention to what you really want and how you can go about attaining it.

By this point, you should know who is pro-you (and who is not). If you work for a company that is not delivering what you hope for, consider making a change. Even though change can be difficult, this is a time of opportunity and gain.

Uranus is in Taurus, and the ruling planet of Taurus is Venus, the planet of love and money. Money may begin to increase when Uranus turns direct in sudden and unexpected ways, or you may find new opportunities.

Alternatively, you could meet someone new who ends up playing an important role in your life, including a romantic interest. If so, this person will be different than what you are used to, which is the nature of Uranus!

3. Scorpio

Uranus has been transiting your seventh house of partners. During its retrograde, you have done a great deal of thinking about your current partner (if you have one), or have decided it is time to meet someone if you are currently single. Regardless, changes in your love life are imminent.

You may desire to renew or restore a relationship or embark on a new one. With Uranus now direct, you can gain insight into current and past relationships and motivations.

Uranus is the rebel of the zodiac, so don't be surprised if you find yourself rejecting old norms and patterns of behavior and looking to make sweeping changes in your life that could include your career, studies, or skill sets. You may find yourself embracing unexpected change and looking forward to creating new norms for yourself that are outside the box.

Expect your life to change in dramatic ways over the next year. It will be important to focus on what you really want so change doesn’t just happen to you; instead, become a force for change in your own life.

4. Aquarius

Uranus has been retrograding through your fourth house of home, which also rules your basic foundations in life. The fourth house is considered cardinal, or one of the four most important houses of the chart. Uranus here represents a move, change of job, or relocation, or you may have been dealing with issues and changes that can arise in family situations.

Since Uranus is one of your ruling planets (Saturn is the other), Uranus turning direct indicates a period of renewed energy for innovation and change. You can now break free of old norms, personal situations, and patterns. This will come naturally to you since Uranus embodies your natural spirit and visionary approach. You may experience creative bursts of energy, heightened desires to be a part of social justice, and interest in new technologies and ideas or new and innovative approaches.

If old relationships are no longer working, you may desire freedom during this time to pursue the things you value most in partnerships, both personal and professional. Aquarius can expect change when Uranus moves forward, ultimately in many new and exciting ways.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.