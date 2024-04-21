Horoscope For April 22, 2024 — Jupiter Conjunct Uranus

We are ready for great things to happen. The great conjunction between zany Uranus and abundant Jupiter is here. Check out what this means for your zodiac sign's horoscope this Monday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you're entering a high point in your money cycle because the Jupiter conjunct Uranus is happening in your house of income and investments. This is a great time to talk with a financial advisor. You can also look for a side gig or a job making more money. Perhaps you will want to do something radical and change careers for less pay, so you have more time to do something you enjoy. Anything can happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

How lucky for you, Taurus. You have the Jupiter conjunct Uranus in your sign, and it's a once-in-a-lifetime event. There are many great things in store for you, and it's all personal blessings. Set an intention, and then do the work. When something good comes your way, take advantage of it. Don't miss opportunities when they arrive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Endings can be sudden, but they can also be a big blessing. The Jupiter conjunct Uranus happens in your hidden enemies sector. This may mean you find out someone has been stabbing you in the back. You may be very surprised, but at the end of the day, do you really want this person in your life? The universe is taking an act of goodwill toward you and revealing its true colors.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Good friends can be hard to find, but the Jupiter conjunct Uranus can bring a fast friendship into your life. This could be a soulmate connection that you both need for a period of time. If you are planning a project or need help in some way, consider a new person entering your life a blessing from the universe. Remember, though, that all relationships are give and take.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a time of expansion, Leo, especially in the area of your career. The Jupiter conjunct Uranus conjunct brings an abundance of goodness into your work sector. A promotion, a raise, or a new job with a bigger title and doing something you love could be on the horizon. Look for your opportunities. Don't wait for them to come to you; make it happen. Anticipate good things, and they will come.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can learn so much when you set your mind to do it. The Jupiter conjunct Uranus brings energy to your educational sector. Create a home library or indulge yourself by reading for free using a library app. If you haven't been to a bookstore lately, plan a nice coffee date with a partner or friend and meet up at a local mom and pop bookstore. Enjoy the scent of books.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Shhh. This isn't the time to open up too much about how you feel. Jupiter conjunct Uranus can have you spilling the beans unnecessarily and regretting your decision. Keep your ears peeled, though. You may find out some information you need to know about a friend or a person whom you thought you knew well. You might be in for a big surprise.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wow, something magnificent may be happening for you in business or love. The Jupiter conjunct Uranus is taking place in your commitment sector. A partner may propose, or a business deal will come through. You'll be working on something involving your future, which can take your life to a new level.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Jupiter conjunct Uranus brings attention to your health. You are ready to work on this area of your life and improve it. You can start a new workout routine or eat whole, fresh fruits and vegetables. Since Taurus rules the earth, maybe create a home herb garden or plant flowers in your own backyard.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is an exciting time for you, Capricorn. The Jupiter conjunct Uranus could bring out your inner artist or creative side. You can start a YouTube channel or open up a TikTok channel. Learn how to create photo images on Canva or begin to teach yourself how to draw, write or play a musical instrument.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have been waiting for this moment for a long time. The Jupiter conjunct Uranus transit will bring you good luck in your home life. If you're relocating, you may find a new place to live. If you need to find a home quickly, the right property may fall into your lap, and you may get your bid or offer accepted.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A lot can happen in your communication or writing life. The Jupiter conjunct Uranus can have you embracing open conversations. This may be when your public speaking career launches. If you have an important message to share with the world, this could be the catalyst that gets you to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.