This Full Moon opposes the Sun in Sagittarius, which spotlights relationships in our daily tarot card reading for November 24. You might be in a mismatched situation today, and there's some drama that needs to be addressed.

Tuesday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Nine of Cups, representing wishes coming true. One wish might be to remove something that has caused problems or for things to fall back into place again. Let's explore what the cards have to say for your astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Wands

You have been super patient with other people lately, and wow! Your restraint is paying off in love.

You finally get to hear the sweet words you've been waiting for from someone close to you. An apology could come through, or someone might recognize who you are and speak up.

On Tuesday, the Six of Wands tarot card denotes being recognized or highly appreciated for the things you say and do. You have really wished for this to happen, and you get to experience that today. Bonus if it happens without you having to remind them about your contributions to the relationship.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Cups

There are moments when you wish that your family were more perfect, but when they aren't, you won't take it personally.

The Ten of Cups is about emotions and leaning on your job. The truth that you may be looking for might not be found. Perhaps you get a different story. The point is to believe what you know to be true and trust your instincts when something feels off.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Sun

You want to know where you stand in a relationship on Tuesday. The Sun is a joyful, very positive tarot card.

On Tuesday, you find clarity in a relationship that left you feeling confused. You have the conversation, or you get to ask a long-overdue question. You go beyond guessing to finally knowing.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

The Four of Wands symbolizes harmony, and you want that to happen in your own home.

You want things to be settled and to feel safe. You might be worried about something that stops you from feeling mentally at ease. On Tuesday, that can change. Release things that can't be solved today.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Wands

You can be yourself, and if that means being a little extra, so be it. You have no plans to change for anyone. You're where you want to be, and you know it.

On Tuesday, when a person expresses their thoughts about what you do with your life, don't be afraid to be who you are. You can always listen to an opinion, but it's best not to let people tell you what is best for you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Star

Tuesday is the day when emotional healing finally starts for you and your relationship. You've been through such a difficult time, but that doesn't mean it will be hard forever.

Your tarot card, the Star, symbolizes renewed trust. Someone is trying to rebuild with you. You see small changes in their communication. You're paying attention to action over words.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

If you're looking for a relationship or just hoping for yours improves, the Two of Cups is a positive omen. It foretells two people getting along and really enjoying each other's company.

This Tuesday, you catch yourself enjoying conversation with someone. Your heart feels the warmth of potential around you. You see a friendship deepening, or see signs that things are becoming so much more than you thought they could be.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Pentacles

The King of Pentacles tarot card reminds you that being thoughtful and kind is one of the best approaches to money-related problems.

You want to get to the root of a problem, but you don't want to isolate others in the process. Today, consider listening first, and then taking action based on what you learn.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Fool

The Fool tarot card is about taking chances in unfamiliar moments or starting something new. You're ready to give someone you care about a second (or third) chance, only this time around you're playing it safe.

Rather than set yourself up for a future disappointment, you take things slow and really get to know them better.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Pentacles

Yay, a card that finally gets who you truly are. Capricorn, the Nine of Pentacles reminds you that you can be self-sufficient, but it may require disappointing others who want more of your time.

If you don't have much time to give right now, speak up. The right person will understand.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Three of Cups

Friendships are the backbone of everything you do. You have an opportunity to connect with someone you care about.

The Three of Cups is a harmonious card of friendship. If you get the urge to call someone or shoot off a text, you might be surprised that they were thinking of you too.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The World

Your tarot card for Tuesday is The World, and it's time to leave the past behind so you can enjoy a future built on new memories.

You're not waiting for someone else to give you permission to chase your dreams. For today, it's your decision.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.