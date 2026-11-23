We have a super Full Moon in Gemini on November 24, 2026 and since it's near Uranus, four zodiac signs are about to attract abundance and luck. And fast!

Uranus is a planet well-known for bringing surprises and unexpected events. That means today's abundance comes seemingly out of the blue. You don't need a plan on Tuesday. In fact, it's probably better to not have one at all. These astrological signs are simply in the right place at the right time on Tuesday. Lucky you!

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1. Libra

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You may or may not be looking for new opportunities on Tuesday, but if you are, now is the time to double down on your efforts. Money is on its way, and you seem to be commanding a lot of luck in basically whatever you decide to do.

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The Gemini Full Moon encourages conversations and Uranus helps you find an alternative to whatever situation you're in right now. With Venus still in your sign you're already pretty charmed. On November 24, you may be surprised to see just how lucky you truly are. No need to overthink it, Libra. Go with your gut.

2. Scorpio

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On Tuesday, you attract what really belongs to you and no one else. Attracting hard cash is easier whenever there's a Full Moon in your zone of shared resources. Your pocketbook just seems to be a little more open, thanks to Uranus' unexpected energy.

This is the kind of luck that leads to a random deposit from a class action suit you forgot you applied for. It wouldn't be surprising if you found yourself on the receiving end of someone's decision to pay it forward. If there's a certain amount you need, write it on a bay leaf and stick it in your wallet. November 24 is a day that you're very likely to get it quickly.

3. Capricorn

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Information is key on Tuesday. The super Full Moon in Gemini has people sharing what they know. You pay close attention to the details because you're a sponge ready to learn. Uranus helps you find new approaches to situations that once seemed impossible, but now seem much more manageable.

You are not someone to sit around and waste time. You take action on what you discover. The sooner you put this information to use, the faster you'll get results. You can still make money over time, but on November 24, what you want to do is start making things happen. That's what brings you luck.

4. Aquarius

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You need solutions more than anything else, Aquarius, and you're getting tired of it. On Tuesday, you finally solve a problem that has cost you a lot of money for too long because Uranus is your ruling planet, and when it talks to the Full Moon on November 24, you are even more innovative than usual.

Paying money isn't a big deal because the solution is so much cheaper than the problem itself. After the learning curve, the small fix you discover on November 24 will save you time, and that alone makes it worthwhile.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.