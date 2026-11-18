Your November 19 tarot card reading begins with both the Sun and Moon in water signs. The Moon in Pisces means your intuition is active and the Sun in Scorpio suggests a bit of suspicion you don't want to let take over.

Thursday's collective card reading for everyone is the High Priestess, reminding you that, yes, you should trust your gut when something feels slightly off. But you also want to make sure you're not acting on fear.

Here's your tarot horoscope for Thursday, November 19, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords is about feeling like you have no options, but fear often tells you that you're stuck when you're not. On November 19, you want to relax before jumping to doom-and-gloom conclusions.

Even if you're in the middle of a problem and have tried everything to stop it from getting worse, there is always a way out. You might be too close to the situation to see a solution. Take a step back, and you'll see what to do next.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Page of Pentacles

You're so concerned about finances, Taurus, but today you'll see how things can change, despite your worst fears. The Page of Pentacles is a sign that what you need is coming to you soon.

Since Pentacles represent finances, some news about money is on the way. A friend can repay a debt to you even if it's been a long time. Someone really wants to repay you for the good you've done for them.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: King of Cups

The King of Cups is an emotionally powerful tarot card. It is a sobering reminder that just because you feel strongly about a situation doesn't mean you have to push hard to make others see your point.

Remember that people typically respect those who act respectfully when handling a tense, emotionally heated situation. You may not agree, but you don't have to lose out on the relationship.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Wands

You are doing a lot more lately, and it could be that you feel the holidays require that from you.

One thing to consider with the Ten of Wands is that you don't have to do everything on your own, even if you're the one who's best at your job. Think about ways to say no when you are asked to help, but it's not the right time for you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords is the master of their own thoughts. Always remember to lead with that gentle heart of yours.

You can be kind without being taken advantage of. On November 19, keep those personal boundaries strong, knowing that people who respect you the most will not try to overstep them.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess

Virgo, you have this wonderful way of organizing your thoughts and sharing your feelings without any misunderstandings. That works well for you this Thursday when you feel the urge to share what you believe.

In conversation, you discover that someone views the world differently than you do. When you don't agree, you need a little extra tact to deliver your message. Aim for a soft approach without compromising yourself.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Pentacles

Looking back, you come to realize that everything in your life happens for a reason. On Thursday, the Seven of Pentacles encourages you to take stock of your life. You want to see what was worth doing and what was not.

Remembering the past can make you feel sad that something you truly thought would work out didn't. Missed opportunities teach you who you are and what you need to do to keep your life as good as it can be.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles

Money can create stress, but it can also teach you to see situations as opportunities in the making. On Thursday, you might have a conflict when speaking to others about what to pay for and where to invest.

Rather than letting things escalate, focus on what you can do now. You might not solve every problem you need to today, but you'll have a sense of what must be done.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Moon

It's super hard to realize you gave someone more of your trust than they had truly earned. On Thursday, you realize you saw something that they didn't actually have.

The Moon reminds you that not every situation is read the way that it is intended to be. That can be truly disappointing to you right now. Lesson learned, though, Sagittarius. After November 19, you're much smarter.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Tower

You can plan ahead, but it's usually not until one moment when you are launched into the unexpected. The Tower tarot card represents a moment on November 19 that changes everything for you.

You may feel pushed into a new chapter of your life on Thursday. Adjusting can feel a little uncomfortable, but you'll realize that what felt like a mishap is a blessing in disguise.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Emperor

You need to have thick skin on Thursday. When the Emperor tarot card comes up, it means you'll need to show up strong at work or in a relationship.

Today a friend may act slightly competitive and you will want to react. You don't have to give your power away to someone who has decided to test you. Instead, no matter what, if you stay unfazed, you win.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The World

The World tarot card reminds you that luck isn't always a random event. It's something you create through your hard work and effort. The World reminds you what it takes to work your way to the top.

On Thursday, that one project finally comes together. You have to enjoy what you accomplished, Pisces. Don't rush to the next project!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.