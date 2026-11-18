Things move fast when Uranus trines Pluto on November 19, 2026, bringing unexpected abundance to four lucky zodiac signs. In astrology, Uranus governs rapid, out-of-the-blue change, while Pluto rules deep transformation and circumstances turning around for the better.

Together, this powerful trine pushes a few astrological signs out of their comfort zones just enough to spot lucrative opportunities they previously overlooked. Thursday's energy proves that one bold change is all it takes for luck to arrive fast. It's going to be a very, very good day!

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1. Gemini

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Yay, Gemini! You finally get the chance you've wanted to improve your financial situation on November 19. You're always thinking about how to make more money. But how has not been exactly clear yet.

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On Thursday, when you're out and about, you overhear a conversation about a way to earn extra income. A flash of insight hits you about how you can finally make ends meet. Super exciting! You haven't thought about these things before, but now that they are on your radar, you can't stop thinking about them.

It's gonna take you a little bit of time to learn what to do, but you're down for it. The goal is reachable much sooner than you thought.

2. Taurus

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You've been worrying about money a lot lately, Taurus. But on Thursday, when you're being extra careful with your spending, you discover something about your habits that you didn't realize before.

On November 19, you figure out a way to lower an expense. Meanwhile, you also see what you can do to make better use of things you already have. It's a really happy surprise. You start looking at other areas of your spending to see where you can make changes.

To your surprise, you can actually save a lot more than you originally thought. You feel very lucky because you don't have to work hard; you just have to be smarter.

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3. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you've been working towards a very specific goal for a very long time. On Thursday, the effort you have been applying finally shows signs of promise. For a long time, you've wondered if it was even worth it. This little moment shows you that yes, it was.

You get some news that shows you what to do next. You're in a better position than you were before. You are so thankful that you take a pause to show some gratitude for where you are and what you have. It's one thing to say you've worked hard to get where you are today. It's another to appreciate it. Go celebrate!

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4. Libra

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Your future is looking a lot brighter! Libra, you tap into a much-needed tidbit of information on November 19.

Perhaps it has always been there, but you didn't see it in the past because of fear. Thursday, you see your plans in a new light. You have many more options than you originally believed, and now you decide to pick the one that's best for you.

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You get advice from someone you trust. They help you make a really big decision. Thankfully, you don't have to figure everything out right now. You have choices to make, but they'll all be good ones.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.