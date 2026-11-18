When the Scorpio Sun squares Mars in Leo on November 19, 2026, three zodiac signs finally get out of a financial rut. In astrology, a Sun-Mars square pushes us to take action while still recognizing our own value.

Thursday's intense alignment rewards steady effort and smart strategy. For these astrological signs, this transit clears away self-doubt around career and money, proving that the discipline they've practiced all year is finally paying off. Get ready to reap the rewards!

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1. Taurus

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It's easy to believe that you, Taurus, are entering an astrological era that opens up the doors to financial stability. You've done the work and put in the time. So it only makes sense that when the Sun squares Mars, you start seeing the rewards.

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This isn't just a single moment of financial success, either. Sure, the present moment is great. You're getting the rewards you've worked for on Thursday. But you've also put in the work to create a prosperous future and that's becoming obvious.

You can rest easy knowing that you finally got yourself to the place where the future doesn't feel so threatening. There is security here and it's because you planned ahead. You knew what you were doing, and now the future looks bright and prosperous. Nicely done!

2. Scorpio

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The Sun in your sign squares Mars in Leo on Thursday, and it has a very strong effect on the way you look at money, Scorpio. If there's one thing that rises above all other thoughts, it's the idea that you really did do something right all these years.

Sure, you've had your moments of doubt. Ok, you've had a lot of them. But you're finally at a place where you can look back at the body of work you've created with a smile on your face. You did the right thing. You created your empire, and you should feel proud.

This transit shows you that while it wasn't easy, all that conflict made you who you are in the present. This feels gratifying. You survived, and now your persistence is paying off. Good on you!

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3. Capricorn

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While this transit, Sun square Mars, isn't always about sunshine and light, it does have an enlightening quality to it. In your case, Capricorn, it shows you that hard work is what got you here, right where you stand.

You've created prosperity in a calculated way, but it has also involved love. You've never been cold, but you have been disciplined and strategic. That's a very good thing and the reason any lingering financial doubt finally goes away on Thursday.

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For the first time in a long time, you feel at ease with what you've accomplished. You know that you are secure and financially OK. But this isn't luck. You did this, and you should feel proud. Give yourself a pat on the back!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.