When the Scorpio Sun squares Mars in Leo on November 19, we get the chance to really look at our lives. Get ready to see what needs a deep cleaning, so to speak.

This is a harsh transit that sheds light on what we need to work on. While it may reveal the nasty bits, it's for our own good. By seeing what's wrong and naming it, we can get rid of it once and for all. Life gets a whole lot easier for these astrological signs after that.

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1. Taurus

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You've really needed a break. On Thursday, you finally get one. You're so grateful for the idea that life is finally starting to lighten up. Heck yeah!

When the Scorpio Sun squares Mars in Leo, you come to terms with something that has been in your life for far too long. Finally, you see it for exactly what it's worth. Nothing. And if it's worth nothing, why bother supporting it? Why bother keeping it alive in your world?

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There's no reason, and that's exactly what Sun square Mars brings to light. It's time to let it go. You'll be much better off without it, and life will certainly be a lot easier. You're free now, Taurus. Have a blast!

2. Cancer

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For a very long time, you've been telling your pals that you could seriously use some downtime and a real break. You feel like you're burning out. You really do.

Not to invalidate the intensity of what you're feeling, but welcome to the club, Cancer. Club Burnout isn't the most exclusive group in town, and membership fees are way too high. Honestly, you want out.

On Thursday, when the Scorpio Sun squares Mars in Leo, you see that this is a choice. If you really want out, then it's up to you to make that a reality. No one's coming in to save you or to drag you out of the club. So, save yourself and set yourself free. You can do it! You can make your own life easier.

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3. Pisces

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The thing with you, Pisces, is that, ordinarily, you've got a pretty smooth life. Like the fish you are, you go with the flow. But something has been draining a lot of your energy. It's taking up too much of your time to ignore any longer.

But you don't have to just roll over and accept this. You can take charge of what's going on. If you want life to go back to the easy days, the power of the Sun square Mars behind you gives you the drive to make it so. On Thursday, end what needs to end.

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This is possible because you believe in yourself and you know what you're doing. You just needed a little cosmic boost. This transit helps you find your ability to cap things off. When you do, you'll see that it's easy to step back into those old, comfortable shoes once again. Nicely done!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.