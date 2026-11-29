The Moon enters Virgo, and the Sun remains in Sagittarius for Monday's tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign. The collective tarot card for everyone on November 30 is The World, which is perfect for the last day of the month because it symbolizes completion.

We are at a finishing point now that November is coming to a close. The Virgo Moon helps you to evaluate the past from a practical standpoint. The Sun in Sagittarius encourages you to look toward the future and make new plans. Let's find out what this means for each astrological sign in a one-card reading.

The daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords

You can finally put a painful experience behind you. On Monday, the Ten of Swords reversed represents healing. You discover that you can talk about things that hurt you in the past without feeling the same emotions that you once did.

This card indicates you are finally making progress and moving beyond what once seemed impossible to overcome.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Wands

You're in a better position than you were a month ago, Taurus. The Three of Wands represents growth, and you are expanding yourself beyond your immediate situation.

You now have access to the information you needed. People and resources are more attainable. Monday helps you think beyond what you are used to having available.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Judgment

You understand more now than you did before.

On Monday, the Judgment tarot card encourages you not only to take personal responsibility, but also to seek new ways to learn and grow. You're ready to take note of what you did right and apply it to future decision-making.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Pentacles

Many other things that you've done in the past have value beyond the moment you were in. The Ten of Pentacles represents the type of long-term security you're trying to build.

Some of the things you've done recently will benefit you for years to come. Many sacrifices aren't necessarily enjoyable, but they definitely make your future easier.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

Always say thank you to the people who helped you become successful. On Monday, your tarot card, the Six of Wands, represents gratitude and accomplishment.

There are people who believed in you when you thought that what you were doing was impossible to achieve. Express your appreciation in small ways, and encourage others to follow their path so that you can be their cheerleader.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: The Emperor

You're becoming a much more organized person in a world that you felt was chaotic. The Emperor tarot card can represent order and structure, both of which you love to embrace.

A system that didn't seem to work finds a way to become much more structured. You change your approach and see benefits in what you accomplish.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Three of Swords, reversed

You were learning to forgive people without necessarily bringing them back into your life. On Monday, the Three of Swords reversed signifies a deep emotional healing after betrayal. You no longer feel the need to explain what happened.

You understand it well enough to move beyond it and set it aside. You no longer think about the past because you're too busy looking toward the future, even though someone disappointed you and can't be there with you because of their decisions.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: King of Cups

You can truly and deeply care about someone without taking on their emotional drama. On Monday, the King of Cups reminds you to stand strong in what you believe.

You may be the symbol of maturity in the life of someone who needs to grow emotionally. By not letting yourself be consumed by somebody else's circumstances, you help show what that looks like in their life.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

Some of the times you've had to wait. It's actually worked out for you.

On Monday, the Eight of Wands reversed encourages you to see that things moving a little slower than usual is actually a good thing. Not only did you get valuable information, but you also learned patience. Each situation helps you to make better decisions.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You are learning to be much more resourceful. The Five of Pentacles reversed represents a financial improvement after hardship. Through hardship, you learned how to work through financial limitations.

You searched for new options and became more frugal. Your circumstances have not changed, but so have you. You are less likely to take things for granted now.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Wheel of Fortune

Your interests are starting to change because of the people and friendships you've made this month.

On Monday, the Wheel of Fortune helps you see how life can take a new turn.

You get to look back and reflect on what you've learned about yourself this month. Some things may become a bigger part of your life, and others may no longer matter as much to you as you thought they would.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: The Tower, reversed

You're learning to be thankful for the changes you've made, and the sacrifices that came along with them. The Tower reversed on Monday marks the end of an era when what was difficult to manage now feels much more reasonable.

You're learning the true value of patience and paying attention to the red flags when they appear. You now know how to avoid complications by spotting them before they happen.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.