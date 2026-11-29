The funny thing is that most of us are not all that concerned with our love lives at the moment. That's exactly why the universe is about to have a little fun with us on Monday, when the Moon conjuncts Mars in Virgo.

If love is not on your mind, then hang tight, because things are about to change. On November 30, 2026, love and support show up for us in the most unlikely of places. That's what makes it so interesting. Let's have fun with this, zodiac signs. It's a good thing! Let it happen.

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1. Pisces

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The Virgo Moon forms a conjunction with Mars in the same sign on Monday, and this is the kind of transit that mellows everything out for you, Pisces. You aren't feeling as stressed out as usual, and that's big. It acts like an invitation to love.

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The universe picks up on your lack of neediness and rewards you for it. Romance is heading your way, and you don't have to do a thing. Stop swiping on the dating apps. On November 30, love finds you where you live.

While the person involved may not be a total shocker, the idea that what you have with them turning into something romantic may be. That pleases you as much as it surprises you. Go with it!

2. Libra

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Love or the finding of it was not exactly on your agenda, but that doesn't matter on Monday. After all, you never really know how the universe works when it decides to go all mysterious ways on you, Libra. Still, you're open to it all.

When the Moon conjuncts Mars on November 30, the powers of darkness are loosening their grip on you. This means you are allowing yourself a bit of vulnerability. That goes a very long way.

This is when love gets to take a peek at your life and decide that it's time for you to get a romantic upgrade. Hooray! Life is looking good for you, and there are even more exciting things on the horizon. Get ready!

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3. Leo

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The interesting thing about you, Leo, is that you're always in love. It's just your nature, and it's not always a person you're in love with. Sometimes it's a project or a song. Or even an idea.

When the Moon conjuncts Mars in Virgo on Monday, your love takes the form of a person, and this makes you exceptionally happy. Sure, bring it on! Sounds like good news to you.

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The universe is working hard to create situations that bring positivity in your life, and you are fully open to that idea. Why would you say no to a good thing? You could use a pick-me-up, and during this transit, that lift comes to you as true love. Sweet!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.