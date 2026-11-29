As the last day of the month, the astrological energy on November 30 is all about results. Everything four zodiac signs did in November has them ready to walk into December with lasting luck and abundance.

In the words of Shania Twain, up can only go up from here. That is not only what these astrological signs feel on Monday, but what they actually experience. Something they've each invested in starts showing signs of a payoff that goes well beyond today.

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1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, Thanksgiving might be over, but you still have something to celebrate on November 30. A lucky break proves to be more than a one-time thing.

Along with Monday's Moon shining a light on your accomplishments, strengthening the foundation you're creating, your actions prove it's more than luck. You've won, and there are no signs of you stopping anytime soon. You're making sure that your win outlasts you.

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2. Scorpio

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You have one goal on Monday, Scorpio. You want to channel Keith Sweat and make it last forever. On November 30, the strategy you put in motion allows abundance to flow in with the wave. But it begins with you letting go of what has outlived its purpose.

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A trophy case is fine, but when it collects dust and you don't even bother to visit your awards, do you still need it? That doesn't mean you should throw it all away, but bank on the impact of your influence on others rather than awards you tend to forget.

More accolades will come. Don't worry about that. But putting your energy into how you make people feel and what you leave behind is what amounts to a real legacy of value.

3. Taurus

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Let's be clear, Taurus. Everything you do, you intend to build something everlasting. November 30 is no exception, but what surprises you it's less about your efforts and more about what comes naturally to you.

You can blame the Moon's time in Leo and Virgo for an unforgettable spotlight on your many talents. Don't freak out. No one is clearing the stage for you to perform, because your everyday actions have shown more than any show you could put together.

This isn't a show-them-your-magic-trick kind of moment. It's time to show the world your roots and why they are significant to your success.

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4. Virgo

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When you believe in something or really want to make it happen, you don't just devote yourself to it, Virgo. Your discipline shows your dedication. On November 30, you're rewarded well for it.

A lot of times, people see your success but have no idea what it took to get there. You're not about to spill the tea, but you do encourage folks to keep going. Keep pushing. If you believe, it will show. You live by that because it has worked so well for you. But when your preparation and consistency pay off, it can be met with just as much skepticism as celebration. This always baffles you. Let me help you understand.

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They weren't in the gym to watch you practice your drills or shots. They didn't see how you fell, tripped up, or missed most of the shots you took until you found your stroke. What looks like luck to others is actually the result of countless hours of hard work and commitment. So, when your rewards flow in, you are more than welcome to be humble, but don't be modest. Know that you deserve this because you earned it, and receive it with open arms. Oh, and of course, get ready for more.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.