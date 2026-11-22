Are you ready for a little sunshine, zodiac signs? Under the waxing Taurus Moon, Angel Number Day 11/23 is a time to open your mind to endless possibilities and opportunities.

The intuitive light of the number 11 and the liberating changes brought on by 23 pave the way forward. Hope gains momentum, and life is way happier for five zodiac signs after Monday.

1. Libra

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You're ready to channel Sheila E. and live the glamorous life, Libra. Though you like the finer things, Angel Number Day 11/23 is not so much about the material. This energy is lighting you up from the inside out.

Monday shows you the value in embracing what you already have. An attitude of gratitude goes a long way in attracting positive energy and abundance. When you show the universe that you're appreciative, it's happy to bring you everything else you want.

2. Sagittarius

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You're doing everything in your power, Sagittarius. You're tapping into known resources while also discovering new depths to what you have to offer. That attitude and energy are opening doors for you on Angel Number Day 11/23.

You're meeting the moment, and that's why rewards are pouring in, making your life so much happier. On Monday, you're making lasting memories and generational success. This energy keeps you on your toes, challenging you to live beyond your wildest dreams and consistently elevate your life.

3. Capricorn

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Can life get better? Yes, Capricorn. Indeed it can, and Angel Number Day 11/23 is gonna show you how. As of Monday, you're living the sweet life. Opportunities you took advantage of have paid off handsomely, and the situations you set into motion have taken off like a rocket.

The best part is that, while the future looks bright, the present is already pretty sweet. Take plenty of time to appreciate the gift it is while also making room for more blessings. The good vibes are not stopping now.

4. Aquarius

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Angel Number Day 11/23 brings up a very important question for you, Aquarius. Why stop here? Sure, you've come far. But you have an innovative mind that sees way beyond the average. On Monday, let the universe take you further than your imagination has ever gone.

This energy is meant to elevate your life externally and internally. Yes, your surroundings increase in value, but self-growth is your greatest reward. Remember that for later. I'm not saying a Pop Quiz is coming, but it's definitely good to know.

5. Pisces

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Every day, you find more reasons to fall in love with life, Pisces, and Angel Number Day 11/23 is no exception. Comfort and success are on their way, but this isn't a one-day thing. They're here to stay.

Monday's Taurus Moon helps you escape uncertainty and embrace consistency. Yes, you're always dreaming of something greater, but it's not because you're unappreciative of what's already here. Your imagination is as expansive as the universe, and for that, you will be rewarded abundantly.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.