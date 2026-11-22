Just when we think it's time to throw in the towel, in comes something so awesome that our heads spin. We could all really use a pick-me-up, and on November 23, during Jupiter direct, we get one.

Three zodiac signs are about to enter an awesome season that's full of joy and friendship. We're feeling good about ourselves and confident that awesome things can happen. We're done being jaded. We want to believe in hope and happiness, and so we do.

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1. Sagittarius

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Something awesome happening to you, Sagittarius? Of course, and bring it on! You're called the eternal optimist for a reason. You're always open and accepting of the awesome. It's just who you are, and with the Sun in your sign, it's even more so.

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Not only is it your season, but you've also got Jupiter direct in Leo pulling extra weight. Put all of this together, and you're living a life of freedom and positivity. What more can you ask for?

You're always willing to share the wealth. When awesome happens in your world, everyone around you gets a piece of the pie. On Monday, this awesomeness comes in so many different forms. It comes as friends, as art, as music, as helping others, and as getting rich. Woah! No complaints here!

2. Pisces

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During Jupiter direct in Leo, things aren't as heavy as they once were. Just noticing this seems to lighten things up by the minute. This is how positive energy works: it grows with attention.

For you, Pisces, Monday is a well-deserved break from your own mind. You can get stuck in your head, and if you're not careful, it can take a dark turn. But the kicker is that you also have a tendency to really believe in yourself, if given a chance. Well, you have the chance now. Things are looking up, up, up!

What makes all of this feel especially awesome is that you don't see it stopping any time soon. You feel positive about your life and the idea of going backwards doesn't seem feasible. Awesomeness takes the form of hope and contentment. Enjoy!

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3. Cancer

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You're getting good news on Monday, Cancer. While some of it may not come as a total surprise, you sure will be happy nonetheless. What's taking place is nothing short of awesome. Yes, yes, yes!

With Jupiter direct in Leo, an extreme amount of positive energy is heading your way. It shows you that you are worth so much more than you've been accepting. Jupiter doesn't do small. So when the awesomeness is heaped on, you feel it in big ways.

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You're not only happy on this day, but you've also got the kind of magnetism that makes other people happy as well. Jupiter direct has a way with people, and you gladly share the wealth. We all love our happy days, don't we? The more, the merrier!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.