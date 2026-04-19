The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, April 20 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 20, 2026. The Sun enters Taurus and the Moon is in Gemini on Monday. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Ace of Wands.

Today's theme is about starting over. The Ace of Wands is the perfect tarot card for a new solar season starting. Ace is about creativity, while Wands suggests ideas coming to fruition. With the Moon in Gemini, your mind comes alive with potentiality. It's time to think and dream about the future, envisioning what the next 30 days can bring if you allow it.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 20, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

Mark this day down, because it's your day one. You're starting over a new financial season of life. In your April 20 tarot horoscope, the Three of Cups reminds you that improving doesn't have to be a solo mission.

Your next chapter involves people who love and support you. Monday reminds you to reconnect with others. Plan to create new memories and build on old ones.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday tarot card for Taurus: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles is about financial improvements. Your April 20 tarot horoscope is the reset you hoped for is here, and it's real! But you have to be honest with yourself now.

Don't pretend you're fine if you're not. Instead, be aware so you know what questions to ask yourself and others as you look to the future with hopes of building the life of your dreams.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

Gemini, the Ace of Swords helps you to think about what you need to do next and to stop feeling confused about your options.

On April 20, your fresh start begins and ends with mental clarity. Truth is undeniable now, and when you see it, it's very hard for you to ignore what's in front of you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday tarot card for Cancer: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, the Two of Pentacles in your daily tarot horoscope is about balance and money. You are learning how to manage various areas of your life, and each involves how you spend your time and energy.

You want to pay extra attention on Monday to how you've often overextended yourself. Overwhelm is costly. Try to avoid it.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday tarot card for Leo: Nine of Wands

Leo, the Nine of Wands represents persistence. While you may be hoping for a fresh start today, a few things lingering on April 20 demand your time and attention.

It's best to protect your energy and to diligently work to tie up loose ends. You're closer to your goal than you realize. For now, focus is key to what you hope to accomplish today.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Cups

Gratitude is an excellent way for you to start a new solar season. Virgo, the Nine of Cups tarot card highlights feelings of happiness and fulfillment.

Your emotional reset in your April 20 tarot horoscope involves opening your heart and allowing yourself to feel joyful.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles

You are ready to establish a strong, stable financial future for yourself and the people you love. On April 20, your one-card tarot horoscope, the Ten of Pentacles, reminds you that long-term growth starts early.

Libra, you turn your focus away from quick wins and see areas where impulsivity has created waste. Today, you commit to building over time and not rushing into something out of impatience or the hope of a quick win.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Swords

Scorpio, the Four of Swords is about mental recuperation after a busy time. On April 20, start the new solar season with stillness and reflection.

Take a moment to pause and truly think about what area of your life you'd like to focus on. Use your energy wisely, and recharge before making any big moves.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles encourages you to review how you've defined inner security for yourself. Starting fresh means also knowing what controls how you feel when things change.

On April 20, your tarot horoscope asks you to challenge your comfort zone, so when you're invited to expand or grow, you can knowingly create space for what's next.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups, reversed

When you have the Queen of Cups, reversed tarot card, it signifies feeling slightly off when it comes to your emotions. On April 20, changes can feel foreign and slightly unwanted.

You may question if a direction is right for you, especially if it's unfamiliar. Today's challenge is to be honest about what you're experiencing without judging yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords on April 20, reveals how your mind may enter a type of gridlock where you want one thing but also desire its opposite.

Staying stuck is not an option for you today as you search for ways to meaningfully expand and grow your life. You challenge the status quo while carefully avoiding overthinking the process. Today, make a decision to trust yourself even when moments feel unsure.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday tarot card for Pisces: The Hanged Man, reversed

Pisces, you are always trying to do the right thing. But what feels right may not be best for you.

Today, on April 20, try not to overstep boundaries when it comes. There is a line that can be crossed that could hinder you from the clean break you desire in your own life. Be sure to get emotional clarity. Understand what's being asked of you before you commit to a situation you're not fully sure of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.