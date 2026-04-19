4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Monday, April 20

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on April 20, 2026 when Mercury conjuncts Saturn and Mars in Aries.

The path to getting what you want in life comes with the ability to be patient. In psychology, this is called delayed gratification, but in astrology, it presents itself as Mercury conjunct Saturn and Mars. Mercury helps you to trust your instincts and Saturn gives you resilience when the road feels long. You need Mars to seize an opportunity.

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A random thought sparks motivation on Monday, which helps you dig your heels in to build stamina. The good news is that Saturn delivers luck and good fortune to those who work hard while they wait, and these astrological signs benefit most on April 20.

1. Gemini

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You attract abundance and luck on Monday through your friendships. On April 20, your social network requires more effort than usual. It takes time for people to decide whether they trust you enough to give you what you want. You have to prove yourself over time, and that means going through good and bad times.

Gemini, Saturn reminds you how serious relationship building is. You don't want to be the one who plays around and hurts others due to your aloofness. You see that committing to causes or finding common ground is what makes things click. You may not see how lucky you are until later, but for now, consider yourself where you're meant to be.

2. Virgo

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You attract an abundance of wisdom into your life on Monday, and being reserved protects you from harm, making you very lucky. Virgo, resources can be harder to come by, and even more so if someone in the past caused you to lose a lot due to their mismanagement of your time and trust. On April 20, you see that trust has to be re-earned from you.

You're not going to give it away to just anyone, though, even if they seem nice at first. You need time to process all that's happened. You have to figure out what's worth your while and take it one day at a time. Like Saturn, you need all the problems you faced addressed so you are comfortable. You're not lacking generosity right now, but you are wiser than you once were.

3. Scorpio

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Your luck and abundance come in the form of patience for your health. Scorpio, when Mercury, Saturn, and Mars are conjunct in your wellness sector, you see that to be the healthiest you can be, you have to remove yourself from habits that sabotage your health.

On April 20, you're no longer willing to do quick health trends or follow hacks that spend money, promise fast results, but get you nowhere. You're also unwilling to pretend that where you're at now is OK. You know that slow and steady is what wins the race. You are comfortable doing small health changes that work over time, leading to long-lasting results.

4. Aries

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With Saturn, Mars, and Mercury all in your sign on April 20, your abundance and luck come via self-esteem. You gain confidence you didn't know you needed from what you remove from your life. With Mercury's quick thinking, you deduct fast and sense what will work and what won't.

Your core instincts are sharp thanks to Mars. You know how to pull back what you don't need to have in your life right now. You're able to deduce need from want. Doing this initially looks like you're being frugal, but it's actually an investment in yourself. The roots you set now will grow into a strong, powerful future, and that is what you want.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.