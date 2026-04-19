Hard Times Finally Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 20

On April 20, 2026, hard times finally start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. With Mercury conjunct Mars doing the influencing, we can expect to see some extreme situations come to an end.

What creates hardships for one person may be someone else's opportunity. However, during this powerful transit, it's pretty hard to take advantage of anyone.

Three zodiac signs are able to sniff out anything that even slightly resembles negativity and get rid of it once and for all. We're not going to let ourselves be used or underpaid. This is a day of pure strength.

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1. Gemini

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Mercury conjunct Mars hits you with a big realization just about as soon as you wake up on Monday. There's something in your life that you've been conscious of, but not quite willing to confront.

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Yet, during this very powerful transit, you feel ready to face what you've avoided. You tell yourself what you must do, and surprisingly, that works. The hardships come to an end, and it's all thanks to you.

This day is all about self-trust. You just need to believe in yourself and get out there and make yourself known. If you're broke, then you must get a job. If you're stuck in a bad relationship, then you must remove yourself. Sure, that's easier said than done, but you've got this. Make those hardships come to an end. No one else is going to do it for you.

2. Scorpio

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Hardships come to an end on Monday because you clearly see the expiration date on whatever you need to be rid of. You don't want to waste another precious minute of your time.

Mercury forms a conjunction with Mars, and things move quickly. You get right to the point and rid yourself of whatever was dragging you down for all that time. The best part is that it's so much easier than you expected.

Now, you feel a real sense of purpose and direction. You may not have a specific goal just yet, but you certainly know that staying stuck is not what you want to put on your resume. It's go time, Scorpio. You've got this!

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3. Aquarius

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You've finally gotten yourself into the right kind of headspace for adventure, Aquarius. There is no way you're going back to that mindset when you're scared of just about everything. You simply refuse!

On Monday, Mercury forms a conjunction with Mars, opening up your mind and sparking your courage into action. You're now ready to take chances in ways you never were before. You believe in yourself wholeheartedly, and this makes all the difference.

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You used to see everything as too hard to do. You avoided things that you assumed would put you out, but that started to eat away at your time on earth. So now, during this season, you want to go for it. This is your one life, and you intend to make the most of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.